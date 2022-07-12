Ocean Mist® Farms Makes Return to Organic Produce Summit and International Fresh Produce Association's Foodservice Conference; Rick Bravo Shares

MONTEREY, CA - Solutions lie in accelerating through the disruptions and seeing the opportunity beyond the danger. This is the knowledge I gleaned as speakers shared their wisdom with those of us who made it out to this week’s Organic Produce Summit. Folded in with the show’s signature chance to discuss innovations and strategies to strengthen the organic segment of fresh produce was a tone of acknowledging that there are significant and multiplying challenges toward our industry.

