Ocean Mist® Farms Makes Return to Organic Produce Summit and International Fresh Produce Association's Foodservice Conference; Rick Bravo Shares
CASTROVILLE, CA - Trade show season is upon us, and as attendees make their way to Monterey, California, for the Organic Produce Summit (OPS) and International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Foodservice Conference, they can expect to see Ocean Mist® Farms. The grower announced that it will be attending both events, forming...www.andnowuknow.com
Comments / 0