WGNS has more details on solutions to the growing waste generated in Rutherford County, which has been an ongoing battle as the lifespan of the Middle Point Landfill grows shorter. A company based in Conyers, Georgia is putting together a proposed contract that would form a Public / Private Partnership, known as a “P3” with Rutherford County. If that contract is given the green light by county commissioners, it would send plastic and cardboard to a recycling plant, instead of the Middle Point Landfill. County Mayor Bill Ketron told WGNS…

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO