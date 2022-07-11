Tech Takes on Suicide Prevention

Although it’s not possible to prevent every suicide, there are a lot things that can help lower the risk. And some of that is as close as your smartphone. Health systems, tech companies, and research institutions are exploring how they can help with suicide prevention. They’re looking to harness technology in...
Seth J. Gillihan, PhD, is a licensed psychologist who specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and mindfulness-based interventions. His books include The CBT Deck and A Mindful Year (co-written with Dr. Aria Campbell-Danesh); he hosts the weekly Think Act Be podcast, featuring conversations on living more fully. Adjusting to Life...
With her husband near death from an antibiotic-resistant superbug, a scientist found a cure no one had used in the US -- intravenous injections of viruses called phages -- and convinced the medical system to save his life.
July 14, 2022 – The Biden administration issued guidance on Wednesday to remind the nation’s 60,000 retail pharmacies of their obligation under federal law to supply prescribed medications, including drugs that may cause an abortion. The Department of Health and Human Services listed several conditions that are commonly...
July 13, 2022 -- Americans could soon have a fourth option for COVID-19 vaccines after the FDA today granted emergency use authorization to a two-shot vaccine from Novavax. The vaccine is authorized for adults only. Should the CDC follow suit and approve its use, Novavax would join Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson on the U.S. market. A CDC panel of advisors is expected to consider the new entry on July 19.
Sometimes, trying to help a family member who is addicted to alcohol or drugs actually winds up doing the opposite. If someone who means the world to you – such as your child, partner, parent, or friend – is addicted to alcohol or other drugs, you may feel you’ll do anything to help them. And that can be useful if you’re doing things like looking for a recovery program, or caring for their children or pets when they can’t.
Parechovirus (PeV) is a virus that usually causes no symptoms or mild illness. But sometimes, especially in young children, it leads to serious problems like brain infection (meningitis) or seizures. In rare cases, it can be fatal, especially in babies under 3 months. PeV belongs to the picornaviridae family of...
The government has been urged to tackle a stalling vaccine uptake as data shows millions of people aged over 50 have yet to receive a Covid-19 booster jab.In the wake of the government’s announcement that autumn Covid booster jab will be offered to all over-50s, scientists warned that pockets of the older population are already growing vulnerable to Covid due to incomplete vaccine protection.The experts also criticised ministers for “mixed messages,” and accused them of fuelling “dangerous complacency” among the public by insisting the pandemic is over.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 16 per cent of over-50s...
If you’ve had COVID-19, you probably know the drill – masks, social distancing, tests, quarantine, and recovery. Maybe you got vaccines and boosters for extra protection. But now you have chills, fever, a scratchy throat, and a runny nose. Could you have COVID-19 again?. It’s possible. Research...
July 13, 2022 -- The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic gave a boost to superbug infections, as cases and deaths from drug-resistant bacterial and fungal infections rose in 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported this week. Overall, superbug infections and deaths among hospitalized patients rose 15 percent...
Coronavirus cases are rising fast as the extremely infectious Omicron subvariant BA.5 spreads across the United States, just when most Americans have started feeling comfortable getting back to a pre-pandemic style of living. The number of new cases has risen slowly to more than 130,000 per day. That's a 15 percent increase over last week, and it's likely a huge undercount given how many people are using at-home tests and not reporting their results to public-health authorities. Some experts think there could be up to 1 million new infections daily. Hospitalizations remain lower than previous waves, with 41,000 people across the U.S. currently hospitalized with the virus, but admissions are up 8.1 percent compared to a week ago. Deaths remain low but rising, with the seven-day average reaching 438, an increase of 33.9 percent over last week.
A couple of years ago, something changed. I was experiencing new symptoms, and I had no explanation why. Parts of my body that didn’t hurt before had started hurting. When I seemed to get a handle on things, new things would pop up. I was getting increasingly frustrated, and it was showing.
THURSDAY, July 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists have unearthed a possible reason why men tend to die at younger ages than women: Those who lose Y chromosomes from their blood cells as they age may be more vulnerable to heart tissue scarring and heart failure. The research is the...
July 14, 2022 -- When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, the general thought was that once people were infected, they were then protected from the virus. But a new analysis by ABC News shows that more and more Americans are getting the virus again. It’s hard to say how many....
July 15, 2022 – Walking 10,000 steps per day may reduce the risk of death for those that have trouble regulating their blood sugar, according to the findings from a new study of almost 1,700 American adults with prediabetes or diabetes. Researchers from the University of Seville, Spain, evaluated...
July 15, 2022 – A study of COVID-19 patients in the United Kingdom has found that loss of taste and smell were no longer among the most telling symptoms of the virus. The recent survey of about 17,500 patients who were asked about their symptoms found that 58% reported a sore throat, 49% a headache, 40% a blocked nose, 40% a cough with no phlegm, and 40% a runny nose, the BBC reported.
July 15, 2022 – Summer heat is notorious for making the strain of pregnancy worse. But for many pregnant people, sweltering temperatures are much worse than a sweaty annoyance. New research shows that the risk of miscarriage rises sharply as the mercury climbs. In late August, for example, the...
July 14, 2022 -- A commonly prescribed cancer and arthritis drug that is sometimes used for medical abortions is facing prescription roadblocks in wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade. The court's decision, which halted abortion procedures in many states, also appears to be affecting the use...
July 15, 2022 – The potentially fatal parechovirus is now circulating in multiple states, causing fevers, seizures, and sepsis-like symptoms, including confusion and extreme pain, according to the CDC. Human parechoviruses are common in children, and most have been infected before they start kindergarten, the CDC said. Between ages...
