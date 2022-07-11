Tech Takes on Suicide Prevention

Coronavirus cases are rising fast as the extremely infectious Omicron subvariant BA.5 spreads across the United States, just when most Americans have started feeling comfortable getting back to a pre-pandemic style of living. The number of new cases has risen slowly to more than 130,000 per day. That's a 15 percent increase over last week, and it's likely a huge undercount given how many people are using at-home tests and not reporting their results to public-health authorities. Some experts think there could be up to 1 million new infections daily. Hospitalizations remain lower than previous waves, with 41,000 people across the U.S. currently hospitalized with the virus, but admissions are up 8.1 percent compared to a week ago. Deaths remain low but rising, with the seven-day average reaching 438, an increase of 33.9 percent over last week.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 MINUTES AGO