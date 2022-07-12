Forget Amazon Prime Day and save £150 on this Denon AV receiver instead

(Image credit: Future)

The avalanche of deals that is Amazon Prime Day can make it hard to see the wood for the trees. Sometimes it pays to sit back, take stock... and ignore Amazon altogether.

That's what we suggest you might want to do here; for Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is offering a £150 saving on this five-star Denon AVR. And, naturally, you don't need to be a Prime member for this one.

If you want superb spatial audio, support for HDMI 2.1 and 8K video, and more features than you could possibly (surely?) need, this could be for you. Yes, there are Prime Day home cinema deals, but arguably this remains as solid a deal as any, as it's still one of the best value AV receivers we have tested.

Denon AVR-X2700H £749 £599 at Sevenoaks (save £150) (opens in new tab)

Full features and class-leading home cinema sound - it’s a very reasonable price for a very good AVR. There are cheaper AVRs but few of them are as impressive.

Denon has bossed it in the home cinema receiver category over the past few years. Having already succeeded in continuing its five-star tradition with its X-Series AVRs at the top and middle sections of the market, this is the company's most affordable model from the range.

On paper, the noticeable addition over its predecessor is the single 8K/60Hz HDMI 2.1 input, which can also pass through 4K video at 120Hz, so opening the way for the potential demands of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

To dismiss the extras on this year’s model as purely for gamers would be a mistake, however. Each year Denon’s engineers tweak its AVR components, and the firmware that manages them, in order to squeeze out even more sonic class – and this one is no different.

Denon’s engineers have worked their magic once again and we would encourage new buyers to opt for the AVR-X2700H over older models for its extra ease and expression. Not least, when there's a good price.

