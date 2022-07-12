Prime Day headphones deals live: wireless earbuds, noise-cancelling headphones and more

(Image credit: Future)

Want the best Prime Day headphone deals? We have got the best Prime Day headphones deals. And there are plenty of good ones this year, which means we will be hitting you with live updates of all the best headphone deals, as they drop.

This Prime Day, it's the headphone category that has seen probably the best (and most) discounts on Amazon so far. And plenty of other retailers are matching their prices, too.

Amazon Prime Day sure is living up to its promise of excellent headphones deals. Arguably, headphones is the tech category that has seen the most (and best) discounts in the Prime Day 2022 sales so far.

But with so many headphones on offer, which pair (or pairs) do you possibly pick? That's where we come in; we have picked the best from our long list of Prime Day headphones deals so you know exactly where to focus your attention.

And there are deals on AirPods, Bose noise-cancelling headphones, Sony wireless earbud and much more besides. Let's get into it.

The 5 best headphones deals in the US

The 5 best headphone deals in the UK

The best Prime Day headphones deal? Sony WF-1000XM3 down to just £76



(Image credit: Sony)

If you have been biding your time waiting for the biggest deal to drop on a pair of five-star, award-winning wireless earbuds: the time has come.

Thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales, the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are now down to their lowest ever price. And it's a huge saving.

The Sony XM3 originally launched at £220 but are now down to just £76 , that's a hefty 65% saving for Prime Day. Fair play, Amazon.

Half-price Bose headphones!

(Image credit: Future)

Two great deals here on two fine pairs of Bose headphones.

First off, if you want a pair of over-ear headphones with pretty much class-leading noise-cancelling and good sound, then look no further than the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These premium wireless headphones are down from £350 to £175 right now – that's a 50% saving.

But there's more. If this hot weather has you wanting something a little more lightweight, then take a look at the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, true wireless earbuds that we gave five stars. Originally £250, they are now down to £139 in the Prime Day sale, a saving of £111. Nice.

Save £64 on Bose running headphones

It may be pretty hot in many parts of the UK, US and beyond right now but if your desire to sweat remains, how about a new pair of running headphones to help keep you motivated?

The SoundSport Wireless are some of the best running headphones around. They're great all-rounders and combine brilliant sound quality with a sports-friendly design.

Bose SoundSport Wireless £150 £86 at Amazon (save £64)

These are a spectacular pair of wireless headphones, perfect for running or the gym. They earned five stars in our review, with awesome sound quality to boot. The complete package. View Deal

Their IPX4 rating means they'll handle some sweat without any trouble, and you don't have to worry if you get caught in the rain. There's a decent six-hour battery life, while their fun and lively sound will keep you entertained on the treadmill. Winner.

Yes, you can save on Apple AirPods this Prime Day. If you want to see the lowest price on every pair of AirPods, head over to our dedicated Prime Day AirPods deals page. But below we've picked out the highlight in the UK and US - lowest ever prices on the 2nd Gen AirPods.

US: Apple AirPods 2: $160 $90 at Amazon (save $70)

Apple's wireless earbuds offer up a balanced, detailed sound with a huge suite of faultless wireless features. If you've got an iPhone or iOS device, there's no more convenient pair of wireless earbuds out there. View Deal

UK: AirPods 2 + Case £159 £92.07 at Amazon (save £68)

A new low price for Prime Day! The 2nd-gen AirPods with charging case dropped in price following the launch of the AirPods 3 and this is the lowest price we've seen. View Deal

Save 58% on Cambridge Melomania 1+ true wireless earbuds

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio )

Cambridge’s compact, fuss-free and affordable design was a hit with us the first time around. The addition on this Plus model of a slicker paint-job, app support for EQ customisation and the step-up in sonic detail and refinement – without the anticipated price hike – only makes us like them even more.

Now with a huge Prime Day discount!

Cambridge Melomania 1+ £120 £49.95 at Amazon (save £40) Our favourite budget true wireless earbuds deliver the most detailed sound performance we’ve heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling, however... but half price! Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.