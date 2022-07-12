ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Prime Day headphones deals live: wireless earbuds, noise-cancelling headphones and more

By Joe Cox
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k9K8V_0gd8LSwM00

(Image credit: Future)

Want the best Prime Day headphone deals? We have got the best Prime Day headphones deals. And there are plenty of good ones this year, which means we will be hitting you with live updates of all the best headphone deals, as they drop.

This Prime Day, it's the headphone category that has seen probably the best (and most) discounts on Amazon so far. And plenty of other retailers are matching their prices, too.

Amazon Prime Day sure is living up to its promise of excellent headphones deals. Arguably, headphones is the tech category that has seen the most (and best) discounts in the Prime Day 2022 sales so far.

But with so many headphones on offer, which pair (or pairs) do you possibly pick? That's where we come in; we have picked the best from our long list of Prime Day headphones deals so you know exactly where to focus your attention.

And there are deals on AirPods, Bose noise-cancelling headphones, Sony wireless earbud and much more besides. Let's get into it.

The 5 best headphones deals in the US

The 5 best headphone deals in the UK

The best Prime Day headphones deal? Sony WF-1000XM3 down to just £76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnEF6_0gd8LSwM00

(Image credit: Sony)

If you have been biding your time waiting for the biggest deal to drop on a pair of five-star, award-winning wireless earbuds: the time has come.

Thanks to the Amazon Prime Day sales, the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are now down to their lowest ever price. And it's a huge saving.

The Sony XM3 originally launched at £220 but are now down to just £76 , that's a hefty 65% saving for Prime Day. Fair play, Amazon.

Half-price Bose headphones!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wAE9_0gd8LSwM00

(Image credit: Future)

Two great deals here on two fine pairs of Bose headphones.

First off, if you want a pair of over-ear headphones with pretty much class-leading noise-cancelling and good sound, then look no further than the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. These premium wireless headphones are down from £350 to £175 right now – that's a 50% saving.

But there's more. If this hot weather has you wanting something a little more lightweight, then take a look at the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, true wireless earbuds that we gave five stars. Originally £250, they are now down to £139 in the Prime Day sale, a saving of £111. Nice.

Save £64 on Bose running headphones

It may be pretty hot in many parts of the UK, US and beyond right now but if your desire to sweat remains, how about a new pair of running headphones to help keep you motivated?

The SoundSport Wireless are some of the best running headphones around. They're great all-rounders and combine brilliant sound quality with a sports-friendly design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oV9uO_0gd8LSwM00

Bose SoundSport Wireless £150 £86 at Amazon (save £64)
These are a spectacular pair of wireless headphones, perfect for running or the gym. They earned five stars in our review, with awesome sound quality to boot. The complete package. View Deal

Their IPX4 rating means they'll handle some sweat without any trouble, and you don't have to worry if you get caught in the rain. There's a decent six-hour battery life, while their fun and lively sound will keep you entertained on the treadmill. Winner.

Yes, you can save on Apple AirPods this Prime Day. If you want to see the lowest price on every pair of AirPods, head over to our dedicated Prime Day AirPods deals page. But below we've picked out the highlight in the UK and US - lowest ever prices on the 2nd Gen AirPods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGKMZ_0gd8LSwM00

US: Apple AirPods 2: $160 $90 at Amazon (save $70)
Apple's wireless earbuds offer up a balanced, detailed sound with a huge suite of faultless wireless features. If you've got an iPhone or iOS device, there's no more convenient pair of wireless earbuds out there. View Deal

UK: AirPods 2 + Case £159 £92.07 at Amazon (save £68)
A new low price for Prime Day! The 2nd-gen AirPods with charging case dropped in price following the launch of the AirPods 3 and this is the lowest price we've seen. View Deal

Save 58% on Cambridge Melomania 1+ true wireless earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwD1w_0gd8LSwM00

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio )

Cambridge’s compact, fuss-free and affordable design was a hit with us the first time around. The addition on this Plus model of a slicker paint-job, app support for EQ customisation and the step-up in sonic detail and refinement – without the anticipated price hike – only makes us like them even more.

Now with a huge Prime Day discount!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKbSo_0gd8LSwM00

Cambridge Melomania 1+ £120 £49.95 at Amazon (save £40) Our favourite budget true wireless earbuds deliver the most detailed sound performance we’ve heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling, however... but half price! Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Wireless Earbuds and Bluetooth Headphones for Making Calls

Comfort and sound quality are certainly key factors when buying headphones and earbuds. But these days a lot of folks also want their cans and buds to work well as a headset for making calls. So, how do we determine the best headphones and earbuds for making phone calls? Well, we torture test them in the streets of New York City where there's a lot of ambient noise (traffic, people talking and sometimes wind).
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to connect two Bose speakers together

Bose Bluetooth speakers are great for small gatherings and solo listening, and they really come into their own when you wirelessly connect two compatible speakers together. This will help you to create a true stereo sound experience, with left and right channel separation. Also, they create a more immersive listening experience that can fill up a large room.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today's Best Bose 700 Prime Day Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are available in this year’s Prime Day headphone deals for just $269, which is their lowest price ever, after Amazon’s on their original price of $379. This Bose 700 Prime Day deal is the perfect choice if you want reliable and relatively affordable noise-canceling headphones, which are made by one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, so you should take advantage of this offer while you can.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Bose Headphones#Wireless Earbuds#Best Headphones#Amazon Amazon
ZDNet

Get $129 off Jabra Elite 85t noise-canceling earbuds for Prime Day

The Prime Day sales are in full swing, and Jabra discounted their earbuds lines to some of their lowest savings to date. One of the best of their lineup, the Jabra Elite 85t true noise canceling earbuds are included in the discounts with 53% off their original price. Right now, you can get the earbuds for only $109, or their lowest price ever.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Amazon Prime Day Noise Cancelling Headphone Deals: Sony WH1000XM4, Bose QuietComfort 45, Apple AirPods Pro

Road warriors rejoice! Amazon Prime Day brings us deals on three outstanding noise cancelling wireless headphones. Both the Sony WH1000XM4 and Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ear headphones are on sale, and at the same price - $228 for Amazon Prime members. That's about 10% less than the previous lowest price we've seen for either headphones. The Apple AirPods Pro is also down to its lowest price on Amazon Prime Day to $169.99. The Sony and Bose headphones are an over-ear style that's more comfortable for multi-hour marathons. The AirPods Pro is an in-ear earbud that offers even better noise isolation due to its design and a smaller form factor. Whatever you choose, you can't really go wrong.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
Android Central

Best Alexa speaker 2022

Whether you buy an Amazon-branded Echo smart speaker, or something from a third party like Sonos or eufy, there are many great Alexa speakers to choose from. We're here to break down all the options and help you make the best purchase decision.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Scientist demonstrates how noise cancelling AI earbuds work

Scientists say they have developed earbuds that use artificial intelligence (AI) to filter out background noise.This video, from the Paul G. Allen School at the University of Washington, shows how ClearBuds filter out noisy situations such as a vacuum cleaner running or someone talking on the phone close by.According to scientists, ClearBuds are the "first end-to-end hardware and software system that utilizes a neural network to enhance speech streamed from two wireless earbuds".Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We gave these earbuds a 9/10, but at their Prime Day price, they’re an 11/10

What I love about Prime Day is that, if you look closely, you can find huge discounts on products that are already so good, they don’t need any discount at all. A perfect example is Soundcore’s Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds. When they debuted at $170, I thought they were so good, I gave them a 9/10 rating in my review, and issued them Digital Trends’ Editor’s Choice award. But these ratings and awards are always a balancing act between price and performance, so now that these buds are 47% off for Prime Day, and selling for just $90? I’m going to 11.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

You told us: Most of you have had comfort issues with wireless earbuds

Three-quarters of polled readers have had comfort issues of some kind. Our own Rita El-Khoury recently waxed lyrical about the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds, saying they were the most comfortable TWS earbuds she’d ever used out of the dozens she’d previously tried. We also included a...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This crazy Nokia phone has a pair of true wireless earbuds inside

True wireless headphones always come inside a case, so why not make that case a phone? That’s HMD Global’s thinking with the new Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, another retro classic from Nokia’s archive reimagined for today. This time you get a normal-looking feature phone with a slide-down panel...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These $50 Earbuds May Be the Best AirPods Alternatives Online

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple’s AirPods are still the gold standard (they’re on sale for $169 right now). But if you’re looking for a solid pair of earbuds that won’t break the bank, you’ll want to check out the OnePlus Buds Z, which deliver the same great sound, comfortable fit and extra-long battery life for less than one-third the price of AirPods. The OnePlus Buds Z are discounted to just $49.99 right now on Amazon. The surprise deal gets you a pair of these top-rated AirPod alternatives at its cheapest price this...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Prime Day’s best headphone deals include pairs we like from Sony, Beats, and Bose

Today is Amazon Prime Day, which is both a made-up holiday a corporate giant manufactured to promote its subscription service and a genuinely good time to pick up some quality gadgets on the cheap. We're keeping a big roundup of every good Prime Day deal we can find, but in picking through those offers we noticed that several headphones we'd recommend are particularly discounted to prices we don't normally see.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

JBL Bluetooth Speakers and Earbuds Get Price Drops for Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. We are on the front door step of Prime Day, but even though it's technically not the day Amazon sales go bananas, there are still some pretty great early Prime Day deals. Popular audio brand JBL has discounted a number of its best Bluetooth speakers and earbuds ahead of the big sale day, though you'll want to act fast if you want to save some money. Some of these sales end tonight.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Bose Soundbar Just Got Discounted For Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. One of the best soundbars on the market just went down to its lowest price so far this year. Regularly $279, Amazon has slashed $50 off the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar this Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $229. Backed by Bose’s legendary audio quality, the Bose TV Speaker delivers big, booming sound in a sleek, compact package. Paired with your TV, the portable soundbar creates a dynamic, more immersive listening experience than through your TV speakers alone. You’ll hear every rip and rumble from your favorite action film, with deeper bass...
ELECTRONICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

27
Followers
569
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy