These 6 best Prime Day soundbar deals from Sony, Sonos and Bose are still live

Prime Day is over and many of the best Prime Day deals have dutifully expired. But, as is often the case, some deals hang around a little while longer – as is the case with these six soundbar deals.

You might have been pining for a soundbar for a while but couldn't justify the cost. Or maybe you have just bought a new screen and want to invest some of your savings in audio enhancement. Or perhaps you are just sick of not being able to understand what TV actors are saying. Whatever the reason, there's no better time than a sales event like Prime Day to take the plunge, make your money go further and upgrade your home cinema with a soundbar. And thankfully for you, Prime Day party latecomers aren't too late to bag a bargain.

We have picked out six of the best deals that are still live to tempt you; some we have tested, some we haven't – but they all offer significant savings, and there is something for everyone...

Sony HT-G700 £550 £349 at Amazon (save £101) (opens in new tab)

Here's a juicy £100 saving on a 3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X soundbar with wireless subwoofer. We rated this 2020 model four stars, praising its "big, weighty sound" and "impressive Atmos effect".

Denon DHT-S316 soundbar £199 £134 at Amazon (save £65) (opens in new tab)

We haven't tested this single soundbar but it offers a good specification, including HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth and Dolby Digital and DTS decoding for an affordable price. Not bothered about bass?

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £775 at Amazon (save £124) (opens in new tab) Available only in white, this soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £409 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

The latest offering from Sonos is fresh from winning a 2021 What Hi-Fi award after impressing us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance. When watching Atmos content, two of the Beams five-speaker arrays are dedicated to reproducing overhead and surround sounds and use psychoacoustic HRTF (head-related transfer function) technology to give the impression of height without needing to get vertical. Not that many soundbars (opens in new tab) at this price point come with networking capabilities, but this being a Sonos product, wi-fi is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar £129 £79 Amazon (save £50) (opens in new tab)

Not a model we've tested but at this price Hisense's 65cm soundbar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music and news) and a bundled universal remote presents an awful lot to like.

Bose TV speaker £270 £230 Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab)

We haven't tested Bose's entry-level soundbar but it's a small, discreet model for those who want a simple upgrade to their TV's sound and hear dialogue more clearly. It has ARC connectivity and Bluetooth streaming and is compatible with the Bose bass module 500/700.

Mary is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? and has over a decade of experience working as a sound engineer mixing live events, music and theatre. Her mixing credits include productions at The National Theatre and in the West End, as well as original musicals composed by Mark Knopfler, Tori Amos, Guy Chambers, Howard Goodall and Dan Gillespie Sells.