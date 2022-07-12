ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sprung — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

By Nicholas Cannon
Sprung on Amazon Freevee is a comedy thriller about a group of prisoners released early as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Made by the team behind My Name is Earl , the show focuses on Jack, played by Deadwood and Raising Hope star Garret  Dillahunt, who finds he has nowhere to live on his release. So he and his former cellmate Rooster (Greg Garcia) move into the house of Rooster’s mum Barb (Martha Plimpton), with both determined to go straight after 26 years behind bars. However Barb makes it clear that their criminal services are required in lieu of rent, so the crew decides to target only those who truly deserve it. Yes it's very Dexter -esque!

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Amazon Freevee series Sprung .

Sprung is a comedy arriving on Amazon Freevee. (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Sprung release date

Sprung will launch on Amazon Freevee worldwide on August 19 2022. It's a 9-episode series with half hour episodes launching weekly and finishing with a one-hour season finale on September 16. Amazon Freevee is a free streaming service available through Prime Video that allows you to watch content broken up by adverts.

Is there a trailer for Sprung?

Yes there's a trailer for Sprung which shows how Jack and his friends are released from prison thanks to the pandemic and set about to right some of society’s wrongs. Take a look right here...

What is the plot of Sprung?

In Sprung, prison inmate Jack (Garret Dillahunt) has been in jail for more than 20 years but is suddenly freed due to the COVID pandemic.

With nowhere to go to ride out lockdown he moves in with his friend Rooster’s mum Barb (Martha Plimpton), along with Rooster (Greg Garcia) and Jack’s prison girlfriend Gloria (Shakira Barrera).

But there’s no such thing as a free lunch and Barb wants to bring them all into her criminal gang. Determined to turn his life around, Jack is reluctant, so the gang agree only to rob those who deserve it and set about scamming the biggest scumbags in town.

Meanwhile, congresswoman Paula Tackleberry, (Kate Walsh) is reassuring the public there’s no need to panic while secretly lining her own pockets thanks to inside information. Can the ex-cons use their criminal expertise to set them on the road to redemption?

Jack and girlfriend Gloria have a backseat driver in Barb, pushing him back into crime. (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Sprung cast — Garret Dillahunt as Jack

Garret Dillahunt heads up the cast playing Jack, a man who’s spent more than 20 years behind bars and plans to make amends for his wrongdoings. Garret played John Dorie in Fear the Walking Dead and is as Pa in the movie Where The Crawdads Sing . He’ll also be starring in Blonde , the Netflix film about Marilyn Monroe. Garett has also been in T he Mindy Project, The Gifted, Raising Hope, Brooklyn Nine-Nine , Deadwood , Life and 12 Years A Slave .

Sprung star Garret Dillahunt as Jack. (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

Who else is starring in Sprung?

My Name is Earl star Greg Garcia will play Rooster while Martha Plimpton ( Raising Hope ) is his mum Barb. Shakira Barrera ( GLOW ) is Gloria while Kate Walsh (Grey’s Anatomy) guest stars as Congresswoman Tackleberry alongside Camden Garcia ( My Name is Earl ), Andre Jamal Kinney ( Hannah Montana ) and Chris Bauer ( Gaslit ). Mark Christopher Lawrence, Mike Rob, Fred Grandy, Steven Ogg, Susan Ruttan and David Wells round out the cast.

Martha Plimpton as bonkers mother Barb in Sprung. (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

It all kicks off in Sprung for Shakira Barrera as Gloria (at front with Barb). (Image credit: Amazon Freevee)

