The Philadelphia Flyers showed their commitment to an aggressive offseason with the acquisition of defenseman Tony Deangelo from the Carolina Hurricanes last week, and they will look to add offensive firepower when NHL free agency begins on Wednesday at noon eastern time. Rumors continue to swirl about available players who could solve the lack of top-end talent on the roster, but pursuing targets like Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri would require desperate measures to free up cap space and commit lucrative money. General manager Chuck Fletcher should address the organization’s urgency to regain its competitive spirit after two disappointing seasons by patching the roster without handing out the biggest tickets on the market.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO