A five-time 25 goal-scorer, the former Philadelphia Flyers' captain ranks second among all-time Flyers in scoring with 900 points (291 goals, 609 assists) over an even 1,000 games for the franchise. He spent the 2021-22 campaign split between Philadelphia and the Florida Panthers and combined to record 65 points (21 goals, 44 assists) and 26 penalty minutes over 75 regular-season contests. After being acquired by Florida on March 19, he tallied 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) over 18 games with the Panthers and ranked secong among Florida skaters with eight points (three goals, five assists) over 10 post-season contests.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO