ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

New NASA images: Webb Telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0COt5O_0gd7xJoO00
This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared… Read More

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.

The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope was released Monday at the White House — a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen.

The four additional photos released Tuesday included more cosmic beauty shots.

With one exception, the latest images showed parts of the universe seen by other telescopes. But Webb’s sheer power, distant location off Earth and use of the infrared light spectrum showed them in new light.

“Every image is a new discovery and each will give humanity a view of the humanity that we’ve never seen before,’’ NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday, rhapsodizing over images showing “the formation of stars, devouring black holes.”

Webb’s use of the infrared light spectrum allows the telescope to see through the cosmic dust and “see light from faraway light from the corners of the universe,” he said.

“We’ve really changed the understanding of our universe,” said European Space Agency director general Josef Aschbacher.

The European and Canadian space agencies joined NASA in building the powerful telescope.

On tap Tuesday:

— Southern Ring Nebula, which is sometimes called “eight-burst.” About 2,500 light-years away, it shows an expanding cloud of gas surrounding a dying star. A light-year is 5.8 trillion miles.

— Carina Nebula, one of the bright stellar nurseries in the sky, about 7,600 light-years away.

— Five galaxies in a cosmic dance, 290 million light-years away. Stephan’s Quintet was first seen 225 years ago in the constellation Pegasus.

— A blueish giant planet called WASP-96b. It’s about the size of Saturn and is 1,150 light-years away. A gas planet, it’s not a candidate for life elsewhere but a key target for astronomers.

The images were released one-by-one at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center that included cheerleaders with pompoms the color of the telescope’s golden mirrors.

The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth in January. Then the lengthy process began to align the mirrors, get the infrared detectors cold enough to operate and calibrate the science instruments, all protected by a sunshade the size of a tennis court that keeps the telescope cool.

Webb is considered the successor to the highly successful, but aging Hubble Space Telescope.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Pedestrian suffers traumatic injuries in Lewiston crash

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday night, a 36-year-old man was taken to ECMC after being hit by a vehicle on Center Street in Lewiston. It happened on the street’s 800 block around 9:45 p.m. After it was reported that the man was unresponsive, crews arriving at the scene found him “with an altered mental status and traumatic injuries,” according to Lewiston fire officials.
LEWISTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with assault of an officer after arrest

BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Brant man was arrested and an officer suffered injuries following a high-speed chase and an altercation with the officer. Early Monday morning, an officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued but ended it when the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. […]
BRANT, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Webb Telescope#European Space Agency#Canadian
AFP

NASA reveals Webb telescope's first cosmic targets

NASA said Friday the first cosmic images from the James Webb Space Telescope will include unprecedented views of distant galaxies, bright nebulae, and a faraway giant gas planet. Webb has also carried out a spectroscopy -- an analysis of light that reveals detailed information -- on a faraway gas giant called WASP-96 b, which was discovered in 2014.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Discovered 2 Super-Earths Orbiting a Nearby Star

Two new worlds of probable rocky mineral goodness have just been found orbiting a star close to our own cosmic neighborhood. The two newly discovered exoplanets are what are known as super-Earths – bigger than Earth, but smaller than an ice giant – orbiting a cool red dwarf star called HD 260655, which is just 33 light-years away.
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth is moving through the remains of ancient supernovae

Scientists have discovered a massive cloud of radioactive dust below the oceanic waves: suggesting that the planet could be passing through the remains of an exploded star. For thousands of years, the Earth has been experiencing contact with the iron isotope, iron-60, that is usually created in supernovae. Researchers believe that this could be because we are passing through an interstellar cloud of dust that goes back to millions of old supernovas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
White House
ComicBook

NASA Shares Stellar Snapshot of Nearby Galaxy

In a matter of days, NASA will share the first images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, one of the most elaborate vessels ever sent to space. In the meantime, the space agency is celebrating the holiday weekend by releasing snapshots from Webb's predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. That...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa releases breathtaking image of planetary nebula from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa has released a new image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Explore this star's final performance at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022“The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust”, Nasa wrote on...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Mars Rover Spots Spaghetti-Like Object

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. I just checked, and there are no Italian restaurants on Mars. So there goes one explanation for an odd object photographed by NASA's Perseverance rover on Tuesday. It isn't spaghetti. Nor is it a sea creature or a hair ball. It looks like a tangle of string or shredded material that's clinging together.
ASTRONOMY
CNN

'Just moved me': NASA in 'awe' of new images

NASA is set to reveal the first high-resolution color images from the James Webb Space Telescope next week, one of which “is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken.” CNN’s Kristin Fisher reports.
ASTRONOMY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy