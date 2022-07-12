ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Anaheim police investigate fatal hit-and-run, search for at least two suspects

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrFET_0gd7u2QZ00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 12 AM Edition) 01:57

Authorities are searching for at least two suspects wanted for their involvement in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Anaheim Monday evening.

According to Anaheim Police Department, a man was fatally struck as he attempted to cross Lincoln Avenue near State College Boulevard.

The man, whom officers believe may be a transient in his 40s, was first hit by a white SUV being driven by a woman in her 30s, before he was again struck by the driver of a white SUV and then a white sedan.

Only the woman driving the first white SUV stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers do not believe she was under the influence at the time of the collision.

Officers were working to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident and identify the suspects who fled from the scene.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man wanted for fatal stabbing in Westminster

Police are looking for a 27-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed another man at a Westminster gas station Wednesday night. Trent William Millsap, a transient who “frequents Westminster, Garden Grove, and Anaheim,” is accused of stabbing another man at a 76 gas station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

19-year-old driver of fatal Orange crash charged with murder

19-year-old Azarie Dupree Fuller has been charged with murder after he crashed the car he was driving in Orange on Saturday morning, killing three people and injuring three others, including himself.Fuller, a native of Exeter, Calif., was charged with three felony counts of murder by the Orange County District Attorney. Fuller, who authorities said was driving the Nissan Altima despite not having a driver's license, was speeding at 100 mph near W. Lincoln Avenue and Glassell Street.The Altima came to a screeching halt, nearly hitting a parked Orange PD cruiser, and shortly after officers began pursuing the vehicle which carried seven...
ORANGE, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Boyle Heights Leaves One Man Dead

A shooting in Boyle Heights Thursday left a man dead and another man hospitalized. The shooting was reported about 10:35 a.m. in the 4600 Block of East Gleason Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. One man died at the scene, and the other was taken to a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Pursuit near Watts ends in deadly 7-car crash

A pursuit near Watts ended in a deadly 7-car crash near the 105 freeway. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, deputies were chasing the reckless driving suspect before the driver's vehicle crashed in the 11600 block of S. Central Avenue in South Los Angeles at the off-ramp of the 105 Freeway. Deputies detained two people from the suspects' vehicle and later discovered that it was also stolen. At least one bystander, an innocent driver, was killed. The Los Angeles County Fire Department took two people to the hospital and it is unknown at this time if there were additional injuries. The California Highway Patrol issued a sig alert for the Central Avenue off-ramp of the westbound 105 Freeway for an unknown amount of time. Family members of the people involved in the crash were waiting at a nearby gas station hoping to hear any news of their loved ones.This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Investigation underway after police shoot at suspects off Melrose and Fairfax

An investigation was underway after police shot at suspects near Melrose and Fairfax Avenues Thursday evening.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two officers were alerted to an attempted robbery at a nearby store by a passerby.Detective Meghan Aguilar said two robbery suspects wearing ski masks who walked into the store and attempted to steal a customer's watch, which they failed to do before officers became involved."We do know that there have been quite a few robberies here [on Melrose]," said Aguilar. "We're very much aware of the concern, the rightful and justifiable concern, of the residents, of the business...
FAIRFAX, CA
CBS LA

Costa Mesa police shoot armed burglary suspect who broke into boat sale business

Police shot an armed burglary suspect in Costa Mesa Wednesday afternoon after he was said to have refused to comply with their orders. The burglary, took place at a boat sale and repair shop located in the 2200 block of Newport Boulevard a little before 5:20 a.m. Upon entry into the building the suspect tripped the alarm system, according to Costa Mesa Police Department. Responding officers found the glass door of the business broken and heard several noises coming from within the building. As they entered the lobby, they saw the suspect, now identified as 35-year-old Hugo Standley Vargas, armed with a knife. When officers asked him to drop the weapon, he is said to have ignored them, retreating into the back of the business before returning with a rifle. According to police, Vargas began to advance and refused to comply with their requests to drop the weapon, prompting them to open fire. He was struck by multiple shots. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. 
COSTA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cbs News#Anaheim Police Department#Lincoln Avenue#State College Boulevard
onscene.tv

Suspicious Device Disarmed by Bomb Squad | Santa Ana

07.12.2022 | 6:30 PM | SANTA ANA – Santa Ana Campus Police were advised of a suspicious device in the parking lot near the intersection of N Pacific Avenue and West Washington Avenue in the city of Santa Ana. Arriving units from the Santa Ana Police Department and Orange...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Ontario police fatally shoot armed suspect at gas station

Authorities fatally shot an armed suspect in Ontario late Thursday evening.  The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of East Ontario Mills Parkway, when Ontario Police Department officers came in contact with a man armed with an undisclosed weapon. They were called to the scene after learning that the man was threatening customers at the Mobil gas station in the area and demanding money.An officer opened fire on the suspect after he charged at them, still holding the weapon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities wanted to make it clear that this incident was in no way related to the recent string of armed robberies and shootings that have taken place at 7-Elevens. 
ONTARIO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Michael Winter Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Streeter Avenue [Riverside, CA]

Traffic Accident on Jerry Louder Drive Left a Motorcyclist Dead. According to the Riverside Police Department, the incident happened around 8:10 p.m., near the cross-streets of Streeter Avenue and Jerry Louder Drive. Investigators state, that Winter was riding on a Suzuki, headed northbound when a Dodge Charger made a left...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Man arrested in connection to alleged gang-related homicide

Originally published as a Santa Ana Police Department Nixle post:. “On Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1:13 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a call from a citizen reporting a male on the east side of the street at Grand Avenue/McFadden Avenue bleeding. Officers responded and located a male down in the driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Whittier restaurant owner frustrated with repeated burglaries

Whittier police want to catch the suspects who burglarized a local restaurant, causing thousands of dollars in damage. It's the third time the business has been broken into in less than a year."They busted the window, crawled in, basically shimmied their way down the wall," the restaurant's owner, Troy Silva, explained to CBSLA. Security video shows two men dressed in all black repeatedly kick the officer door of Orchard's BBQ and Grill until caved in. Seconds later, they're seen rummaging through the office. The owner said the suspects tried unsuccessfully to steal the safe.However, they do end up taking about $800...
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Tarzana homeowner opens fire on attempted burglars

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in Tarzana late Thursday evening, after a homeowner fired multiple shots at a group of attempted burglars. The call came in at around 9 p.m., when the man who owns the home in the 19500 block of Greenbriar Drive told Los Angeles Police Department officers that a group of people were attempting to burglarize his home. He told police that four different burglars were in his house, one of which was reportedly armed. He also told them that he fired multiple shots in their direction, but was unsure if any were struck by the gunfire. According to police, the suspects were last seen running eastbound along Greenbriar Drive.Authorities were unsure if anything was taken by the suspects during the course of the burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
126K+
Followers
23K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy