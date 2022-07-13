37 best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals
Oh, snap! Did you hear? Amazon Prime Day 2022 is going on right now.
Deals across baby must-haves , echo devices , Keurig coffee makers , headphones , beauty and more are taking over — and we can’t get enough.
But don’t get it twisted. The shopping mogul didn’t forget about one of the most beloved categories around — fashion.
Instead, the mega-retailer is offering major savings opportunities on big-name brands such as Calvin Klein , New Balance , Levi’s , Shein and more.
We want to make sure you have the most successful Prime Day possible, so we rounded up the best fashion deals below.
Shop until your heart is content!Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket (Standard and Plus) , $46, original price: $90
How is such an incredible deal possible? We aren’t sure, but we’ll take it and look good doing it. But this trucker jacket deal won’t last long, so claim yours while you can.Buy Now 2. Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans , $48, original price: $80
Looking to upgrade your jean game? Well, Levi’s has your back (or should we say backside). These jeans fall to the ankle and sit up high on your waist.Buy Now 3. Shein Women’s Graphic Swimsuit , $22, original price: $25
Get ready for those summer vacays with this tie-front swimsuit from Shein. The bandeau top is just too cute to pass up.Buy Now 4. SweatyRocks Women’s Short Sleeve Tee , $13, original price: $18
Every gal needs a distressed tee in her closet. So make your dreams come true with this edgy, affordable top.Buy Now 5. SweatyRocks Women’s Strawberry Print Sleepwear , $14, original price: $20
This sleepwear deal is just too sweet ! Sleep in comfy strawberry bliss all night long.Buy Now 6. Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette , $19, original price: $28
Show off your Calvin’s with this cotton unlined bralette. It’s a fan favorite for a reason.Buy Now 7. CUPSHE Women’s Cover-Up , $20, original price: $30
Put your best foot forward this summer while sporting this CUPSHE cover-up. It’s elegant and sexy at the same time.Buy Now 8. True & Co Women’s True Body V Neck Bra , $34, original price: $49
Don’t sacrifice comfort when opting for a bra. Instead, choose one that fits and looks great, like this True & Co option.Buy Now 9. adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe , $55, original price: $70
Don’t mind us while we add a pair of these to our Amazon carts. But don’t worry; there are still pairs for you to snag a comfortable Cloudfoam shoe.Buy Now 10. BTFBM Women Casual Dress , $20, original price: $33
A dress that fits your curves gorgeously and looks effortlessly cute? Sign us up!Buy Now 11. TOPYOGAS Casual Bootleg Yoga Pants, $20, original price: $29
Every woman needs a good pair of yoga leggings, so why not opt for this on-sale option. We also can’t get enough of the crossover band.Buy Now 12. Nautica Breton Sleeveless V-Neck Cotton Polo Dress , $24, original price: $35
If you’re all about the costal grandmother vibes, then this is the dress for you. It’s elegant, chic and oh-so-adorable.Buy Now 13. AUTOMET Sweat Shorts $20, original price: $27
Perfect for lounging on the coach and running local errands, these sweat shorts will come in handy more than you think. And did we mention they have pockets?Buy Now Men’s fashion Prime Day deals 1. Levi’s Men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans , $32, original price: $70
We can’t believe the discount either — but it’s true! Score a new pair of classic Levi’s jeans for just $35.Buy Now 2. Levi’s Men’s Trucker Jacket , $53, original price: $90
Men, it’s your time to shine with this Levi’s trucker jacket. Throw it on over a T-shirt and call it a stylish day.Buy Now 3. Champion Men’s Everyday Cotton Jogger , $17, original price: $30
Score this epic deal and feel like the champion you are. After all, it doesn’t get much better than cozy savings.Buy Now 4. Calvin Klein Men’s Underwear Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief , $38, original price: $60
There’s something to be said about a man in his Calvin’s, so dive into the trend yourself with this 5-pack of boxers.Buy Now 5. Wrangler Authentics Men’s Premium Twill Cargo Short , $18, original price: $27
Looking for the perfect pair of shorts to have on hand? Well, you’ve found them. Best of all, they’re on sale.Buy Now 6. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Short Sleeve Cotton Pique Polo Shirt in Classic Fit , $28, original price: $50
Spice up your wardrobe with this must-have find from Tommy Hilfiger. It can be dressed up or down — something everyone loves.Buy Now 7. New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer , $55, original price: $75
Make sure your feet are covered with these ultra-comfortable New Balance trainers. You’ll be serving up stylish (and comfortable) dad vibes in no time.Buy Now 8. Van Heusen Men’s Dress Shirt Fitted Poplin Solid, $16, original price: $25
Look your best in this fitted dress shirt. Wear it to formal dinners or a bar with friends.Buy Now 9. adidas Men’s Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top , $47, original price: $50
While dressing up is always an option, so is dressing down. This adidas warm-up jacket will go wherever you do.Buy Now 10. Dockers Men’s Classic-Fit Signature Khaki Lux Cotton Stretch Pants , $35, original price: $50
Slip into these stretchy khaki-colored pants by Dockers. They’re easy to wear and even easier to style.Buy Now 11. Under Armour Men’s Ignite Vi Sl Slide Sandal , $21, original price: $35
Slip into some comfortable slides this Prime Day. Enjoy a soft foam strap and plush footbed.Buy Now 12. Amazon Essentials Men’s Performance Tech Loose-Fit Shorts , $13, original price: $20
Are you in need of some lounge shorts? Well, you’re in luck, as these Amazon Essentials are loose, roomy and ideal for watching TV and grabbing the mail.Buy Now 13. Lacoste Men’s Concours Driving Style Loafer , $60, original price: $99
Add some luxe style to your wardrobe with these Lacoste loafers. Look forward to a classic body and ultimate comfort.Buy Now Prime Day deals on accessories 1. Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses , $149, original price: $213
Embrace your inner Top Gun style with these classic Ray-Ban shades. They won’t only protect you from the sun but will also offer impeccable taste.Buy Now 2. BVAGSS Women Rimless Oversized Studded Sunglasses , $13, original price: $16
These should do the trick if you’re looking for a bit more glam. Offering UV protection and ultimate style, you won’t regret it.Buy Now 3. Invicta Men’s 12847 Specialty Blue Dial Blue Polyurethane Watch , $20, original price: $30
Every man needs a good watch, so choose this affordable option currently on sale — best of all, the blue color pairs great with jeans.Buy Now 4. BOUTIQUELOVIN 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings , $10, original price: $13
We couldn’t mention the above watch without sharing these cute gold hoop earrings. They’ll pair perfectly together for one big scene.Buy Now 5. Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Men’s Watch, Stainless Steel with Polyurethane Strap , $155, original price: $350
If you’ve been eyeing a Citizen watch for quite some time, now’s your chance to go for it. For over 50% off, you can score a sleek Citizen watch of your own.Buy Now 6. INICAT Small Crossbody Sling Bag , $22, original price: $28
Sometimes you just need to be hands-free. When that’s the case, opt for this INICAT crossbody sling bag. Choose from an array of various colors.Buy Now 7. Sports Polarized Sunglasses , $15, original price: $20
Ideal for those with active lifestyles, these sports polarized sunglasses will become a daily staple. What we love most about them is that they’re both lightweight and durable.Buy Now 8. Women Floppy Sun Hat with Wide Brim , $16, original price: $35
This floppy hate is great for summer travels and days under the sun. Additionally, it features UPF 50 protection.Buy Now 9. Ted Baker Phylipa Romance , $75, original price: $140
Did someone say “Ted Baker” and “sale” in the same sentence? They sure did, as Amazon is dropping the price on this gorgeous find.Buy Now 10. Leopard Print Envelope Evening Clutch Women Chain Shoulder Bag , $23, original price: $35
Carry this leopard clutch with or without the chain strap — the choice is up to you. However you choose to rock this find, you’re sure to make a statement.Buy Now
What Amazon Prime Day deals you need to shop now:
- 100+ best Amazon Prime Deals of 2022
- Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth the Splurge
- Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals Tracker
Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.
Comments / 0