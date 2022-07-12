ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian, Black, Hispanic Patients Have Higher Pulse Oximetry Readings

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
menastar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, July 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Asian, Black, and Hispanic patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) have higher average pulse oximetry (SpO2) readings than White patients, and they receive less supplemental oxygen, according to a study published online July 11 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Eric Raphael Gottlieb,...

