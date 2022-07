The Vero Beach Museum of Art, one of the crown jewels of the 32963 island, is preparing to expand again. “In the past decade, our audience has grown significantly, and we no longer have adequate spaces for our signature programs and events,” said executive director Brady Roberts. “We’re increasingly acquiring more significant works of art and we want to be able to share those with the public.”

