Swanage Jazz Festival 2022

What do you think of when you hear the term ‘hillbilly’? More than a few people are likely to think of the movie Deliverance, and will possibly think about old white men with scraggly beards, a few remaining teeth, and less than tolerant expectations of the world. This documentary seeks to push aside the stereotype in a way that reminds people that the blanket explanation used by many people in certain parts of the world isn’t always correct. The word ‘hillbilly’ isn’t meant to be derogatory in all honesty, but it comes with a few positive connotations as well. There do appear to be Scottish origins to the word, and the term ‘hill-folk’ has been tossed around for a while. To a lot of those who don’t understand the overall culture, the same thing tends to happen that can be seen in the misunderstanding of many cultures; people mock those under this banner and follow Hollywood’s idea of what they’re really like. But as the documentary shows, those who call the Appalachia region their home are far more diverse than a lot of viewers might have realized.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO