Monday night, the Exira-EHK varsity softball team went on the road to play the Southeast Warren Warhawks in the Class 1A-Region 3 Championship, but got shutout, 3-0. “I told them they had a great season and they should be proud of what they accomplished,” said Exira-EHK Head Softball Coach Andrea Nulle. “We met up with a great team, competed, but unfortunately it didn’t end in our favor.”

EXIRA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO