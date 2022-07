Knoxville Police arrest a man after he allegedly fires shots at an East Knoxville house. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Sunset Avenue last (Monday) night and the person who called police reportedly gave the officers a description of a person that had fired shots from a handgun into their house. Officers found 38 year-old Robert Panell and arrested him based on that description. Officers also found a handgun in the area.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO