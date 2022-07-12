ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion Barber III died of heat stroke

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
A medical examiner has released the cause of death for former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III, who was found dead in June.

The football player died of heatstroke and his manner of death is now listed as an accident, CNN reported.

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced the findings Monday, more than a month after Barber’s death.

Barber was found when police were called on June 1 to conduct a wellness check at an apartment that was believed to have been leased by Barber in Frisco, north of Dallas, The Associated Press reported.

Barber was drafted by and with the Cowboys for six years before he went to the Chicago Bears for his seventh and final season.

He played college football at the University of Minnesota and was a fourth-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2005, ESPN reported.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Cowboys#College Football#American Football
