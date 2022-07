DES MOINES, Iowa — Help is on the way for what the city calls a “blighted, obsolete and underutilized” area of the south side of Des Moines. The 77-acre area is along Army Post Road just east of SE 14th Street. Thousands of cars drive by every day on their way to the Highway 5 bypass. Southridge Mall is across the street to the west. But there's not much reason to head east.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO