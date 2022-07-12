ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save nearly $50 on the Twilight Imperium space board game this Amazon Prime Day

By Daisy Dobrijevic
Bag yourself a bargain this Amazon Prime Day and save $49.50 on this Twilight Imperium 4th edition board game.

The epic strategy board game is on sale right now at Amazon for $115.49 . That's a 30% discount compared to its usual price! Do you crave intergalactic domination? Then the Twilight Imperium is the board game for you.

Embark on a journey of cosmic proportions as intergalactic civilizations battle it out under strategy-style gameplay likened to that of the infamous Dungeons & Dragons. The Average game-time is estimated to be 4 to 8 hours.

Take control of one of the 17 unique civilizations to commence your galactic conquest. Each faction offers a completely different gameplay experience whether you're playing as the wormhole-hopping Ghosts of Creuss or the Emirates of Hacan, masters of trade and economics. Each faction has its own skills that will help you on your path to victory. But you have to decide what kind of path you wish to take. Choose to outwit your opponents with political maneuvering and economic bargaining or just crush them with your military forces to get what you want.

Twilight Imperium: $164.99 now $115.49 at Amazon . Save $49.50 on this Twilight Imperium 4th edition board game. The epic strategy board game is on sale right now for $115.49.That's a 30% discount compared to its usual price! If you dream of galactic conquests then this is the game for you. View Deal

The game is designed for 3 to 6 players and is suitable for ages 14 and up. It's consistently awarded five stars in online reviews and is reported as a wonderful exercise in world-building. A handy rulebook included with the game also gives information about the Twilight Imperium universe, which will make you want to return again and again.

And you can return time and time again to this game and know you'll have a completely different experience as no two games are the same. With over 1,000 components and a random board game setup, Twilight Imperium certainly keeps you and your opponents on your toes.

To get your hands on Twilight Imperium at such a good price be sure to act fast before the deal expires.

Be sure to check out all of our coverage of the Amazon Prime Day deals , or check out specific guides like our Lego deals page for more great savings.

