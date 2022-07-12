(Image credit: Future)

How Golfers Can Get The Most Out Of An Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is one of the most popular wearable tech devices in the world. For golfers, the Apple Watch is a fantastic device in its own right when it comes to on course functionality and is also a great smart device off course. There are some great deals to be had on a number of different Apple Watches this Prime Day, so now is one of your best chances to get great value for an excellent on course companion.

With around 20% off most Apple Watch generations this Prime Day, we're going to talk through all the advantages of having an Apple Watch for golf and how using an Apple Watch can help improve your game on course. In our experience, using some of the best golf apps for Apple Watch can easily compete with some of the best stand alone golf GPS devices. You also get all the brilliant off course usability of a smart watch when you buy an Apple Watch, so this is an investment we think lots more golfers should start considering versus traditional devices. Here's how you can get the most of an Apple Watch on the golf course...

Track your steps and overall fitness

(Image credit: Future)

Fitness is a huge reason why a lot of us play golf. Walking 18 holes is an enjoyable and easy way to get plenty of steps in and raise our heart rate in the process. The Apple Watch Series 7 allows you to track a number of key fitness metrics when out on course.

Firstly, a pedometer allows you to keep track of your steps for the day and the watch can also measure your blood oxygen levels. A brilliant sleep tracking feature also allows you to make sure you're getting the right amount of sleep while mindfulness apps can help you focus on your mental health too. If you're a golfer looking to improve your health and wellbeing on course, the Apple Watch is a great device to help you track your progress.

Utilise some of the best golf apps

Whether it's automatic shot tracking or automatic GPS yardages on the golf course, there are loads of ways to use your Apple Watch to its fullest when you're playing. Check out some of our favourite apps for Apple Watch below...

(Image credit: Arccos)

Arccos Caddie App

Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, the Arccos Caddie app syncs with Arccos Caddie sensors to automatically track your shots while delivering Smart Distance club averages and game insights. The system also includes an A.I. powered GPS rangefinder and caddie advice for any hole on earth to help golfers of all skill levels make smarter decisions, improve faster and shoot lower scores.

You'll need a set of Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors to use this app, but once they are paired up you should quickly see how much A. I. and data can help you work on your golf game and see where you can improve.

Using this app on your Apple Watch is a breeze and the watch will automatically detect each shot. It will then also display a front, middle and back yardage to the green ahead as well as suggest which club you should hit for you next shot.

(Image credit: Apple App Store)

VPar is the go-to app for live scoring, GPS for 30,000 courses, stat tracking and challenges. The app allows you to set up live leaderboards and tournaments with your friends, a brilliant feature that can enhance your weekly roll-up or society and, in this day and age, is a great solution from having to handle and swap a scorecard.

On Apple Watch, this app displays accurate front, middle and back yardages as well as the ability to log your score from the convenience of your watch. It also allows you to track your stats like driving accuracy, greens in regulation and putts to help you gauge what part of your game needs improving.

This is the must app for any day out with a group of friends. We liked it so much we also added it to our list of the best golf GPS apps too.

(Image credit: Apple App Store)

All your scores in one place and a great all-round addition to your golfing gadgets. This looks after score keeping, yardages, stats and checking out courses in advance and it will cost you nothing. The furthest most of us get after a round is to make a note of how many putts we take - now it’s all there in front of us to know where the real good and bad bits of our game are.

On Apple Watch, Hole 19 provides clear and accurate yardages to the front, middle and back of the green as well as allow you to score and measure how far each of your shots goes.

(Image credit: App Store)

The Golfshot app now features a one off purchase price to use all its features, rather than the Lite and Pro version that was previously available.

Golfshot brings to you Auto Shot Tracking with Apple Watch. The app automatically tracks every shot you take that features a more seamless experience complete with flyover review of each hole.

Get the most comprehensive and powerful set of GPS features to play your best golf while managing your game all in one place. Enjoy real-time distances to the green, hazards and targets on over 40,000 courses worldwide along with rich scoring and shot tracking, detailed statistics, entire course flyover previews and club recommendations.

In-app purchases include monthly subscriptions to lessons and other great golf content to help further your game.