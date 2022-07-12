ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How Golfers Can Get The Most Out Of An Apple Watch

By Dan Parker
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvQxn_0gd7KecG00
(Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm): was £369, now £298 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 19% off the Apple Watch Series 7 in this cheap Prime Day deal. Regarded as the best smartwatch on the market, the Apple Watch Series 7 has an always-on Retina display that lets you take calls, reply to texts, measure your blood oxygen levels and has a great screen for using golf apps on. Deal available on the Green Aluminium Case with Clover Sport Band.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

2021 Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was £269, now £217 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Prime Day, save £52 on the Apple Watch SE (2021). It has a plethora of powerful features, including daily activity tracking, card payments and call taking. Comes in the Gold Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

How Golfers Can Get The Most Out Of An Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is one of the most popular wearable tech devices in the world. For golfers, the Apple Watch is a fantastic device in its own right when it comes to on course functionality and is also a great smart device off course. There are some great deals to be had on a number of different Apple Watches this Prime Day, so now is one of your best chances to get great value for an excellent on course companion.

With around 20% off most Apple Watch generations this Prime Day, we're going to talk through all the advantages of having an Apple Watch for golf and how using an Apple Watch can help improve your game on course. In our experience, using some of the best golf apps for Apple Watch can easily compete with some of the best stand alone golf GPS devices. You also get all the brilliant off course usability of a smart watch when you buy an Apple Watch, so this is an investment we think lots more golfers should start considering versus traditional devices. Here's how you can get the most of an Apple Watch on the golf course...

Track your steps and overall fitness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LW2Sj_0gd7KecG00
(Image credit: Future)

Fitness is a huge reason why a lot of us play golf. Walking 18 holes is an enjoyable and easy way to get plenty of steps in and raise our heart rate in the process. The Apple Watch Series 7 allows you to track a number of key fitness metrics when out on course.

Firstly, a pedometer allows you to keep track of your steps for the day and the watch can also measure your blood oxygen levels. A brilliant sleep tracking feature also allows you to make sure you're getting the right amount of sleep while mindfulness apps can help you focus on your mental health too. If you're a golfer looking to improve your health and wellbeing on course, the Apple Watch is a great device to help you track your progress.

Utilise some of the best golf apps

Whether it's automatic shot tracking or automatic GPS yardages on the golf course, there are loads of ways to use your Apple Watch to its fullest when you're playing. Check out some of our favourite apps for Apple Watch below...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QroaN_0gd7KecG00
(Image credit: Arccos)

Arccos Caddie App

Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, the Arccos Caddie app syncs with Arccos Caddie sensors to automatically track your shots while delivering Smart Distance club averages and game insights. The system also includes an A.I. powered GPS rangefinder and caddie advice for any hole on earth to help golfers of all skill levels make smarter decisions, improve faster and shoot lower scores.

You'll need a set of Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors to use this app, but once they are paired up you should quickly see how much A. I. and data can help you work on your golf game and see where you can improve.

Using this app on your Apple Watch is a breeze and the watch will automatically detect each shot. It will then also display a front, middle and back yardage to the green ahead as well as suggest which club you should hit for you next shot.

Download here (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTpGk_0gd7KecG00
(Image credit: Apple App Store)

VPar is the go-to app for live scoring, GPS for 30,000 courses, stat tracking and challenges. The app allows you to set up live leaderboards and tournaments with your friends, a brilliant feature that can enhance your weekly roll-up or society and, in this day and age, is a great solution from having to handle and swap a scorecard.

On Apple Watch, this app displays accurate front, middle and back yardages as well as the ability to log your score from the convenience of your watch. It also allows you to track your stats like driving accuracy, greens in regulation and putts to help you gauge what part of your game needs improving.

This is the must app for any day out with a group of friends. We liked it so much we also added it to our list of the best golf GPS apps too.

Download here (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLz4n_0gd7KecG00
(Image credit: Apple App Store)

All your scores in one place and a great all-round addition to your golfing gadgets. This looks after score keeping, yardages, stats and checking out courses in advance and it will cost you nothing. The furthest most of us get after a round is to make a note of how many putts we take - now it’s all there in front of us to know where the real good and bad bits of our game are.

On Apple Watch, Hole 19 provides clear and accurate yardages to the front, middle and back of the green as well as allow you to score and measure how far each of your shots goes.

Download here (opens in new tab)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=073ZPz_0gd7KecG00
(Image credit: App Store)

The Golfshot app now features a one off purchase price to use all its features, rather than the Lite and Pro version that was previously available.

Golfshot brings to you Auto Shot Tracking with Apple Watch. The app automatically tracks every shot you take that features a more seamless experience complete with flyover review of each hole.

Get the most comprehensive and powerful set of GPS features to play your best golf while managing your game all in one place. Enjoy real-time distances to the green, hazards and targets on over 40,000 courses worldwide along with rich scoring and shot tracking, detailed statistics, entire course flyover previews and club recommendations.

In-app purchases include monthly subscriptions to lessons and other great golf content to help further your game.

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Report: Apple Watch Series 8 to feature bigger display

Apple Watch Series 8 rumors are on fire. In a couple of months, Apple will likely unveil three new Apple Watches – the most important upgrade in years, analysts say. With that in mind, the latest predictions show the Apple Watch Series 8 will likely feature a bigger 1.99-inch display.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Hands on: How to mirror your Apple Watch to iPhone in iOS 16

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Billed as an accessibility feature, mirroring yourApple Watch uses a modified version of AirPlay to cast your watch's display to your iPhone's screen. At the moment, it's only available to developers beta testing Apple's newest operating systems.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Apple TV Features

If you’re firmly entrenched in the Apple ecosystem and are looking to cut the costly cable cord, the Apple TV is a great choice. While more expensive than other options, Apple’s streaming box brings a number of advantages to your living room. We’re highlighting some of the best...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

The 7 best Prime Day deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

For all the shoddy deals it throws out, Amazon's Prime Day sale can still be a good time to snag a good deal on a worthwhile wearable. We've sifted through the detritus to spotlight the best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals we're currently seeing from the event. This year the...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watches#Smart Watch#Wearable Tech#Retina#The Green Aluminium Case#Apple Watch Se Lrb
Digital Trends

The best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases

Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 looks stunning. With its new M1 chip, upgraded front-facing camera, and 5G, it’s a fantastic choice for work or play. As you enjoy exploring your new gadget, it’s the perfect time to shop for a protective case to keep that 10.9-inch display safe from impact, scratches, and scuffs. And if you’re planning on using your iPad for work and productivity, chances are you’re after a keyboard case. With so many cases with detachable keyboards out there to choose from, finding a reliable one can prove tricky. Not to worry! We’ve rounded up some of the best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases around right now, and we’ll add to this list as we find more excellent choices.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Which Apple Watch should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

The Apple Watch is an expensive piece of kit, so any chance to grab one at a discount should be taken, and the 2022 Prime Day deals offer one of those opportunities. However, it’s not as simple as just buying an Apple Watch, as there are several different models available, and a variety of different options too. This is our advice on which Apple Watch you should buy on Prime Day 2022.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Android 12 Hidden Settings You Might Not Know About

Android 13 is still a few months away from its public release, but there is still a lot to explore on Google's current mobile operating system -- Android 12. Whether you own a Pixel 6 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S22, you can find a number of hidden settings and features on Android 12 that can completely change how you use your Android device.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cult of Mac

Combo cable charges Apple Watch and 3 more devices at once

Imagine you’re having an incredible time traveling abroad. After a night in yet another lovely hotel, you grab your iPhone, put on your Apple Watch, throw your iPad into a bag, and you’re off. But if you forget even one of the chargers or cables for those devices,...
ELECTRONICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
HollywoodLife

The Apple Watch Is Currently On Sale At It’s Lowest Price & You Can Shop It Here Under $450

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon just put the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for its lowest price ever – just $399.99 (originally $499) and you have to act fast if you want to score this amazing deal. The watch is 20% off so you save a whopping $99.01. The watch is available in 11 different colored bands and straps, plus, you can either choose from the GPS option or the GPS + Cellular plan. Regardless of what you choose, you have to act fast because this deal definitely won’t last long!
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals: Save on Apple TVs, iPads, Macbooks and More

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has a wide range of Apple products you can get a great deal on right now. If you want to upgrade to the newest Apple iPhone with a higher quality camera or snag the newest Apple Watch, you should do it today on Prime Day. We’re seeing discounts on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone SE along with Apple AirPods, Apple TVs, the Apple Watch Series 7 and more.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Galaxy Watch update will add an Apple Watch feature you've been wanting

Samsung Galaxy Watches will soon be getting new accessibility features that aim to improve device usability. Being billed as the “complete watch experience”, One UI Watch4.5 (opens in new tab) will offer new communication options, add tools for the visually impaired, and streamline menus for easier navigation. Samsung states the update will be released sometime in the “third [fiscal] quarter.” This translates to within the next three months.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Google Pixel 6 Series, Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, and more

Today’s best deals start with the Google Pixel 6, which currently receives a $100 discount. This means that you can get your hands on one of Google’s best phones for just $499. In addition, the Google Pixel 6 comes with 128GB storage space, a 6.4-inch FHD+ Smooth Display that will deliver up to 90Hz refresh rates, an all-day battery life, and Google’s proprietary Tensor Chip, and a next-gen Titan M2 security chip. And the best part is that you will also enjoy one of the best cameras on a smartphone, as it packs a dual-camera setup that features a 50 MP wide and a 12 MP ultrawide sensor to capture amazing pictures and video.
TECHNOLOGY
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

76
Followers
856
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy