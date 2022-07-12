No Springfield Lasers in July as team awaits word from World TeamTennis

NEAR COLLINS, Mo. (KY3) -A man is in custody after he refused to get out of his pickup on Missouri 13 between Collins and Humansville Tuesday morning. Trooper Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man approached an employee outside of a Bolivar pharmacy indicating that he had explosives and weapons. He says she noticed that he was wearing a bulletproof vest under a trench coat. After a brief conversation, she got the man to leave and immediately called 911.

