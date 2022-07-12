ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

No Springfield Lasers in July as team awaits word from World TeamTennis

By Jeff Kessinger
sgfcitizen.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooper Tennis Complex should be abuzz with activity right now, with the Springfield Lasers playing World TeamTennis. But things are silent in Springfield, just as they are from the WTT office. The Lasers, owned by the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, announced on their website and Facebook page that the...

sgfcitizen.org

Comments / 0

 

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

MO-KAN Dragway 60th Anniversary Summer; The legendary Don Garlits returns this weekend

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend the ’60th Anniversary Summer of MO-KAN Dragway’ continues with special guest, the father of drag racing, “Big Daddy” Don Garlits. Carl Blanton has owned MO-KAN since 1999. He is the second owner, purchasing it from cousins Ron and Jim Wilbert. This weekend is almost a ‘full circle’ moment for Blanton. He recently shared a...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Greene County, MO
Greene County, MO
sgfcitizen.org

A guide to sustainable restaurants in the Springfield area

Want to dine in a sustainable restaurant in Springfield? We’ve got some ideas for where to get started. There is no universally accepted system to measure the sustainability of an establishment, especially restaurants. They constantly adapt and fluctuate, making it difficult to categorize their practices. However, we can apply the three tenets of sustainability to their systems: equity, environment and economy.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Staying safe near the lake, chigger bite symptom relief

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -People visiting Table Rock Lake and people who live along the water are seeing more chigger bites this summer. Health officials say many people confuse chiggers with ticks, but there is a difference. Some locals say finding relief can be a challenge. “We spend virtually every day...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Incident closed Missouri 13 near Collins Tuesday morning

NEAR COLLINS, Mo. (KY3) -A man is in custody after he refused to get out of his pickup on Missouri 13 between Collins and Humansville Tuesday morning. Trooper Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man approached an employee outside of a Bolivar pharmacy indicating that he had explosives and weapons. He says she noticed that he was wearing a bulletproof vest under a trench coat. After a brief conversation, she got the man to leave and immediately called 911.
COLLINS, MO
KYTV

Springfield car dealerships see no change in temp tags a year after change slated to take effect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A year after a new Missouri vehicle sales tax law was supposed to take effect, local car dealerships say they have still been left in the dark. The law signed off on by Gov. Mike Parson would require taxes to be paid and license plates to be issued at the point of sale at the dealership. This would eliminate temporary tags and allow people to roll those taxes into their financing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Neighbors Upset Over Plans For Coffee Shop In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council is considering a request to rezone land at Sunshine and Jefferson. Some neighbors are worried about an increase in traffic if 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee shop, goes in next to Jefferson Baptist Church. Parents are especially concerned because it would be located...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Answer Man: What’s going on at the Pensmore Mansion?

Reader question: Hey Answer Man! Whatever happened to the Pensmore Castle? — Robert Kipfer of Springfield. Well, first of all, it’s still there. I saw it from a distance Friday and drone photographer Bruce Stidham shot video for us this week. The Pensmore Mansion, which isn’t finished, is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: cyclist dies, manufacturing plant fire, bridge delayed and a blood test for cancer

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin police say the cyclist hit by a Newton County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle has succumbed to his injuries. The accident happened around 2:00 a.m. last Thursday near East 32-nd and South Finley streets in Joplin. Authorities say the deputy’s SUV collided with a motorized bicycle and sent it’s rider, 44-year-old Ryan Hunnell of Joplin, to the hospital. Police announced Hunnell died of his injuries on Sunday. JPD’s major crash team is investigating. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
lakeexpo.com

709 Swaying Oak Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Experience Exceptional Lakefront Lifestyle! Set in a private location with huge panoramic views of the lake, this 3390sf lakefront home offers 4 beds & 3 baths. Prepare to be impressed as you enter this home with oak floors, large kitchen complete with swanstone countertops & beautiful cabinetry, dining area with magnificent outdoor views & spacious living area that walks out to a large covered deck. Master suite comes with jetted tub, walk-in shower & double vanity plus easy access to lakeside deck, second upper bedroom also has attached bathroom. Lower level is finished with new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Complete with a 2nd kitchen, 2 other bedrooms (1 nonconforming), 1 bathroom, and utility room. Additional features include spacious outdoor area with low maintenance landscaping & 1 well covered dock. Don't forget the 14x42 storage room! Enjoy lakefront views & activities while chilling out on the martini deck. If you're looking for a perfect lakefront home, you've just found one.
ROACH, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns just east of Joplin city limits

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Thursday tipsters alerted us to an overturned car on FF/East 32nd, just east of the Joplin City limits. The area is very close to jurisdiction lines. Three departments were dispatched Duenweg Fire (arrived, secured scene, left) Joplin Fire was alerted however it was in the Diamond Fire District.
JOPLIN, MO

