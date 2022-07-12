ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Girl dies after being pulled from Oceans of Fun pool

By Jack Anstine
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSNUn_0gd750wX00

A young girl has died after an incident at Oceans of Fun that took place on Tuesday, July 5, a spokesperson for Cedar Fair, which owns Oceans of Fun, confirmed Tuesday morning.

On July 5 , the girl was pulled from the Coconut Cove pool, and Ocean's of Fun aquatics and safety staff performed CPR.

The Kansas City Fire Department then responded to continue caring for the "young female guest in distress," the spokesperson said. She was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time," the Cedar Fair spokesperson said.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

