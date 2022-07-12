ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

One person injured in a shooting in Glen Burnie

By Sierra Hunter
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1N2M_0gd6sREe00

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Glen Burnie Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 5th Avenue Breakfast and Lunch restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road.

According to police, the victim was shot in the upper body, and is expected to survive.

Witnesses told police that the suspect(s) may have left the scene in light-colored sedan. Detectives on scene were combing through surveillance video from nearby businesses.

READ MORE: "All-hands-on-deck approach": Anne Arundel police address state of recent shootings, shots fired

The restaurant was hit by stray bullets. It is still unconfirmed whether there were others involved in the shooting or whether there were more people firing.

This is extremely dangerous, especially in this area where there are residences, a very populated bike trail, as well as the businesses, streets, and intersections in the area.
Anne Arundel County Police PIO, Jacklyn Davis

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is urged to call 410-222-4700.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Man wounded in shooting near Glen Burnie restaurant

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Detectives are investigating a Tuesday shooting in Glen Burnie that sent a man to the hospital.About 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at a restaurant in the 500 block of Greenway Road SE, where they found a man who had been shot, Anne Arundel County Police said.The unidentified victim was conscious and alert when he was taken to a trauma center for treatment, police said. His condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.Police said the shooting suspect, who might have been driving a light-colored sedan, took off before officers arrived.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Robberies reported in White Marsh, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, an individual robbed someone at gunpoint in the unit block of Ballard Avenue in Middle River (21220).  The suspect stole cash, then fled the scene. At 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, an individual walked into a location in … Continue reading "Robberies reported in White Marsh, Middle River" The post Robberies reported in White Marsh, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Security Guard Carjacked At Westfield Annapolis Mall; Woman Charged

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On July 13, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded for a report of a carjacking at the Westfield Annapolis Mall at 2002 Annapolis Mall in Annapolis. The victim, a security guard, was assaulted and pulled from the driver’s seat of their marked security vehicle before...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Greenway Se#Aacopd
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Charged With Murdering Employee At Anne Arundel McDonald's

A 21-year-old shooting suspect has been apprehended following a two-month investigation into a fatal shooting at a Maryland McDonald’s, according to authorities. Middle River resident Ja’quan Green has been charged with murdering Brian Gray, of Odenton, 23, at the fast-food restaurant in Gambrills in May, officials from the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 13.
GAMBRILLS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Teen wanted in connection with downtown ‘squeegee kid’ homicide arrested in Essex

ESSEX, MD—A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in downtown Baltimore earlier this month. Police in Baltimore say that, in connection with the homicide of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds that occurred on July 7 on East Conway Street, investigators have arrested a 15-year-old male. Detectives arrested the teen at just after 6:30 a.m. on … Continue reading "Teen wanted in connection with downtown ‘squeegee kid’ homicide arrested in Essex" The post Teen wanted in connection with downtown ‘squeegee kid’ homicide arrested in Essex appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Erratic Driver Busted After Sheriff's Deputy In Prince Frederick Smells PCP: Officials

A combative driver busted by the smell of PCP in Maryland during a traffic stop attempted to resist arrest before ultimately being apprehended, police said. A Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop in the southbound lanes of Route 4 in the area of Radio Drive in Prince Frederick, where there was a vehicle driving with no lights that stopped in the middle of the busy roadway.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel County Teens Arrested by Ocean City Police

Police have arrested two Anne Arundel County teenagers in Ocean City for a robbery that happened in June and another teenage suspect is still at large. Earlier this week Ocean City Police posted that 19-year-old Takala Robinson of Pasadena, and a 16-year-old boy from Glen Burnie, were two out of three suspects in a June 15 robbery. An 18-year-old had reported to police that the trio engaged him in a conversation before robbing him at gunpoint at 16th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Edgewater Home Invasion, Burglary Suspect Captured by Police

Edgewater, Md – Monday, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the unit block of South River Clubhouse Road in Edgewater. “Officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter. The house was cleared by officers and no one was located inside of the residence,” police said. “Officers located the suspect in the rear of an adjacent house on South River Clubhouse Road where he was taken into custody without incident. Both witnesses positively identified the suspect, he was arrested and charged accordingly.”
EDGEWATER, MD
CBS Baltimore

15-year-old charged with murder in Timothy Reynolds' killing

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of Timothy Reynolds, the 48-year-old man killed last week in a confrontation with squeegee workers in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said. The unidentified teen was taken into custody about 6:35 a.m. at a home in Essex, Baltimore Police said. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Towson man

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Towson man. James Neal Lynch, 69, is 6’3” tall and weighs  214 pounds. He was last seen in the Towson area at 10 a.m. on July 8th. Lynch may be driving a white, 2017 Buick Verano with MD tag 4DA8115. Anyone with information on James Neal Lynch’s whereabouts is asked … Continue reading "Police searching for missing Towson man" The post Police searching for missing Towson man appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy