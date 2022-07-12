ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaming and VR Unleash Wave of Digital Therapies for Improved Health

Discovery
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople suffering from life-changing physical conditions, like losing a limb or paralysis caused by a stroke, often have a long, slow journey to regain function. But advances in digital therapies, using games and virtual reality, can make rehabilitation easier and are encouraging patients to make faster progress. Amputees can...

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover non-invasive stimulation of eye as potential treatment of depression and dementia

A joint research team from the LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) and City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has discovered that the electrical stimulation of the eye surface can alleviate depression-like symptoms and improve cognitive function in animal models. These significant findings were recently published in Brain Stimulation and the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

How the Cerebellum Controls Our Ability To Socialize

The cerebellum is essential for sensorimotor control but also contributes to higher cognitive functions including social behaviors. In a recent study, an international research consortium including scientists from Inserm – University of Montpellier (France), the Institut de Neurociències Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) (Spain), and the University of Lausanne (Switzerland) uncovered how dopamine in the cerebellum modulates social behaviors via its action on D2 receptors (D2R). By using different mouse models and genetic tools, the researchers’ work shows that changes in D2R levels in a specific cerebellar cell type, the Purkinje cells, alter sociability and preference for social novelty without affecting motor functions. These new findings pave the way to determine whether socially related psychiatric disorders, such as autism spectrum disorders (ASD), bipolar mood disorder, or schizophrenia, are also associated with altered dopamine receptors expression in specific cerebellar cell types.
SCIENCE
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Scientists Find A Promising Alzheimer’s Drug That’s Already On The Market

There is “good evidence” that some of the drugs used to treat ADHD could also help with key symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. A pooled data analysis of available studies indicates “strong evidence” that meds to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may also successfully treat key aspects of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study published online in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health And Fitness#Family Therapy#Health Clinics#Video Game#Mindmaze#Mindpod#The Us Department Of
Nature.com

In vivo closed-loop control of a locust's leg using nerve stimulation

Activity of an innervated tissue can be modulated based on an acquired biomarker through feedback loops. How to convert this biomarker into a meaningful stimulation pattern is still a topic of intensive research. In this article, we present a simple closed-loop mechanism to control the mean angle of a locust's leg in real time by modulating the frequency of the stimulation on its extensor motor nerve. The nerve is interfaced with a custom-designed cuff electrode and the feedback loop is implemented online with a proportional control algorithm, which runs solely on a microcontroller without the need of an external computer. The results show that the system can be controlled with a single-input, single-output feedback loop. The model described in this article can serve as a primer for young researchers to learn about neural control in biological systems before applying these concepts in advanced systems. We expect that the approach can be advanced to achieve control over more complex movements by increasing the number of recorded biomarkers and selective stimulation units.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Chronic Pain Relief Through Sound: Newly Identified Brain Circuits May Point to Better Pain Therapies

Scientists Discover How Sound Reduces Pain in Mice. The neural mechanisms through which sound blunts pain in mice have been identified by an international team of researchers. Published on July 7, 2022, in the journal Science, the findings could inform the development of safer methods to treat pain. The study was led by scientists at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR); the University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei; and Anhui Medical University, Hefei, China. NIDCR is part of the National Institutes of Health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Herpes simplex virus 1 infection on grey matter and general intelligence in severe mental illness

Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder are severe mental illnesses (SMI) linked to both genetic and environmental factors. Herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV1) is a common neurotropic pathogen which after the primary infection establishes latency with periodic reactivations. We hypothesized that the latent HSV1 infection is associated with brain structural abnormalities and cognitive impairment, especially in SMI. We included 420 adult patients with SMI (schizophrenia or bipolar spectrum) and 481 healthy controls. Circulating HSV1 immunoglobulin G concentrations were measured with immunoassays. We measured the total grey matter volume (TGMV), cortical, subcortical, cerebellar and regional cortical volumes based on T1-weighted MRI scans processed in FreeSurfer v6.0.0. Intelligence quotient (IQ) was assessed with the Wechsler Abbreviated Scale of Intelligence. Seropositive patients had significantly smaller TGMV than seronegative patients (642"‰cm3 and 654"‰cm3, respectively; p"‰="‰0.019) and lower IQ (104 and 107, respectively; p"‰="‰0.018). No TGMV or IQ differences were found between seropositive and seronegative healthy controls. Post-hoc analysis showed that (a) in both schizophrenia and bipolar spectrum, seropositive patients had similarly smaller TGMV than seronegative patients, whereas the HSV1-IQ association was driven by the schizophrenia spectrum group, and (b) among all patients, seropositivity was associated with smaller total cortical (p"‰="‰0.016), but not subcortical or cerebellar grey matter volumes, and with smaller left caudal middle frontal, precentral, lingual, middle temporal and banks of superior temporal sulcus regional cortical grey matter volumes. The results of this cross-sectional study indicate that HSV1 may be an environmental factor associated with brain structural abnormalities and cognitive impairment in SMI.
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Running and Dreaming Linked to Rapid Form of Left–Right Brain Communication

You’re out jogging and suddenly notice a low-hanging tree branch in your path. You quickly lower your head, narrowly avoiding the branch, and continue on the run without giving it another thought. But how did your brain help you so rapidly and precisely duck out of the way of the branch while running?
PSYCHOLOGY
contagionlive.com

Novavax Gets Nod for FDA EUA for its COVID-19 Vaccine

The federal agency says it is indicated as a two-dose primary series for active immunization to prevent the virus in individuals 18 years of age and over. This story was originally published on HCPLive. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Novavax for...
PHARMACEUTICALS
technologynetworks.com

Why It's Harder for the Brain To Judge Movement While Moving

Imagine you’re sitting on a train. You look out the window and see another train on an adjacent track that appears to be moving. But, has your train stopped while the other train is moving, or are you moving while the other train is stopped?. The same sensory experience—viewing...
SCIENCE
EverydayHealth.com

The Link Between EPI and Pancreatic Cancer

There are a few important ways in which pancreatic cancer and EPI are linked:. The conditions share a common risk factor: chronic pancreatitis. “Some studies suggest that people with chronic pancreatitis are at increased risk for pancreatic cancer,” says David Bernstein, MD, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist and the chief of the department of hepatology at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York. Chronic pancreatitis, which is the long-term inflammation of the pancreas that results in permanent damage, can also lead to EPI. And, when the condition results from chronic pancreatitis, it tends to be severe.
MANHASSET, NY
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A type of 'step therapy' is an effective strategy for diabetic eye disease

Clinical trial results from the DRCR Retina Network suggest that a specific step strategy, in which patients with diabetic macular edema start with a less expensive medicine and switch to a more expensive medicine if vision does not improve sufficiently, gives results similar to starting off with the higher-priced drug. The main complication of diabetic macular edema, fluid build-up in the retina that causes vision loss, is commonly treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Stimulation-related modifications of evolving functional brain networks in unresponsive wakefulness

Recent advances in neurophysiological brain network analysis have demonstrated novel potential for diagnosis and prognosis of disorders of consciousness. While most progress has been achieved on the population-sample level, time-economic and easy-to-apply personalized solutions are missing. This prospective controlled study combined EEG recordings, basal stimulation, and daily behavioral assessment as applied routinely during complex early rehabilitation treatment. We investigated global characteristics of EEG-derived evolving functional brain networks during the repeated (3"“6Â weeks apart) evaluation of brain dynamics at rest as well as during and after multisensory stimulation in ten patients who were diagnosed with an unresponsive wakefulness syndrome (UWS). The age-corrected average clustering coefficient C* allowed to discriminate between individual patients at first (three patients) and second assessment (all patients). Clinically, only two patients changed from UWS to minimally conscious state. Of note, most patients presented with significant changes of C* due to stimulations, along with treatment, and with an increasing temporal distance to injury. These changes tended towards the levels of nine healthy controls. Our approach allowed to monitor both, short-term effects of individual therapy sessions and possibly long-term recovery. Future studies will need to assess its full potential for disease monitoring and control of individualized treatment decisions.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Body vs. Brain: Scientists Discover Evidence for an Autoimmune Cause of Schizophrenia

Scientists identify an autoantibody that may cause schizophrenia in some individuals. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have discovered that some people with schizophrenia have autoantibodies—which are made by the immune system and recognize the body’s own proteins, rather than outside threats such as viruses or bacteria—against a protein that’s important for communication between brain cells called NCAM1. The patients’ autoantibodies also caused schizophrenia-related behaviors in mice. This discovery may improve the diagnosis and treatment of a subset of patients with schizophrenia.
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Prior Exposure to Staphylococcus Aureus Renders Vaccine Ineffective

A recreation of a failed staph vaccine trial unveiled that previous exposure to S aureus made the vaccine candidate ineffective. Antibiotic resistance is a growing problem, as dangerous pathogens learn to mutate to evade effective treatments. Staphylococcus aureus (S aureus; SA) is one such resistant microbe, and investigators have been attempting to develop an effective vaccine for some time.
SCIENCE

