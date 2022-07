A developer wants to put a drive-thru coffee shop on Sunshine Street, and feedback on what he’s brewing is generally mixed. On July 11, the Springfield City Council heard 19 speakers in a public hearing over two bills tied to a plan to put a 7 Brew Coffee location on the southeast corner of Sunshine Street and Jefferson Avenue. Ten of those speakers at the hearing were against the development, and nine spoke in its favor. The City Council will decide on both bills July 25.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO