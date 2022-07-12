JAUNT buses vandalized in Nelson County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On July 6 at around 8:45 a.m., deputies responded to the area of James Madison Highway and Bremo Road in reference to a larceny of a Roadhog RH2460 Cold Planer that was stolen from the side of the road. The vehicle was stolen between...
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Interim City Manager, Leslie Beauregard, has issued a declaration of local emergency due to the damage caused by the July 6 storm. According to a press release, the declaration’s primary purpose is so the city can be eligible for reimbursement for expenses incurred in its response. It’s also to provide greater flexibility in the city’s business practices during the response.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Virginia man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County. Denzel T. Jones, a Buckingham County resident, was driving on the exit ramp from Interstate-64 east to Shannon Hill Road when he ran off the road, overcorrected and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of a beloved former sheriff. Carl Wells served as sheriff from 1974 to 1995 and was deputy sheriff for many years before his election. He was a life-long resident of Bedford County and “his greatest...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Bus riders looking to catch a ride with JAUNT woke up to a shock in Nelson County on Tuesday morning. Three buses were hit by vandals who stole catalytic converters, which meant those vehicles couldn't be used. "This activity really greatly impacted the commuters who...
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hundreds of people are still without power following severe storms that moved through parts of the area on Tuesday night. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative reports that as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 600 people were still without power. There were about 90 separate outage events in...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A crash has closed US-11 northbound lanes in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened near Rt. 678. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.
HURT, Va. (WSET) — The Towns of Hurt, Altavista, Gretna, Chatham and State Police, along with Pittsylvania County and Campbell County Sheriff's Office met at Faith Christian Academy in Hurt Wednesday afternoon to learn how to respond to violence at neighboring schools. Police officers and deputies at the luncheon...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Work on an Albemarle County bridge is almost done. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports a project to rehabilitate the bridge over Lickinghole Creek on Crozet Avenue is nearing completion. On Monday, crews opened all lanes of travel over the bridge and removed a...
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Louisa County company has completed a state program that aims to help Virginia businesses expand into international markets. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that 11 companies have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s Virginia Leaders in Export Trade program. According to...
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People living near the North Anna Power Station may see some unusual activity next week. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says personnel from several state agencies, local governments and Dominion Energy will be holding a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise on July 19. According...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Members of the Lynchburg community are on the lookout for a dog that reportedly bit a person and then got away from animal control Wednesday evening. The Lynchburg Humane Society says a dog being brought in by Lynchburg animal control officer got loose while the officer was trying to unload him from their truck on Wednesday, July 13, managing to escape from the officer and the shelter staff.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, a deputy with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office disarmed and arrested a man after the suspect aimed a gun at him, according to BCSO. Around 10 p.m., the deputy was responding to a call related to a domestic disturbance and investigating when he made contact with the suspect, identified as James Edward Lewis.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A company is going to be working on a model to help the city of Charlottesville manage stormwater in part of the Moores Creek Watershed. According to a release, the city has awarded GKY a contract for engineering services associated with the development of a 2-D stormwater management model.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council gave the go-ahead Tuesday night for an agreement with JMU to temporarily transfer some right-of-way properties along University Boulevard to the city. JMU will transfer 11 parcels of land along University Boulevard to the city as part of a major project aimed...
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Travon Antonio Dunston on multiple alleged felony and misdemeanor offenses. On July 12, 2022, Waynesboro officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for a report of a disorderly conduct incident. While responding, officers discovered that Dunston was wanted on outstanding warrants from a domestic-related incident that occurred on May 17, 2022.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- A six-year-old boy reported missing Sunday in Buckingham County, Virginia was found dead Monday morning in a pond on the property where he was last seen. Landon “Waldy” Raber was non-verbal and lived with autism, according to the AWARE Foundation. A large search party...
