JAUNT buses vandalized in Nelson County

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Members of the Lynchburg community are on the lookout for a dog that reportedly bit a person and then got away from animal control Wednesday evening. The Lynchburg Humane Society says a dog being brought in by Lynchburg animal control officer got loose while the officer was trying to unload him from their truck on Wednesday, July 13, managing to escape from the officer and the shelter staff.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO