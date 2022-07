Cam Akers was clearly limited when he returned from a full Achilles tear to join the Rams for their Super Bowl run. Following a rookie campaign during which he collected 748 yards from scrimmage on 156 touches (4.8 yards per touch), Akers was limited to 248 yards from scrimmage on 75 postseason touches (3.3 yards per touch). Fortunately, the running back told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic that he’s 100 percent healthy heading into training camp, and he’s focused on maintaining his health throughout the upcoming season.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO