ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Joely Andrews: Northern Ireland at major finals cannot become ‘one-time thing’

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NK1X_0gd6WLBO00

Midfielder Joely Andrews insists Northern Ireland appearing at a major tournament cannot become a “one-time thing” following their early elimination from Euro 2022.

The championship debutantes’ hopes of reaching the knockout stages were extinguished on Monday evening by a 2-0 defeat to Austria.

Kenny Shiels’ side, who were beaten 4-1 by Norway in their opening fixture, finish Group A on Friday against formidable hosts England.

Glentoran player Andrews is one of seven women aged 22 or under in the Northern Ireland squad and desperate for further chances on the big stage.

“For so many of us to be in this squad at this tournament at such a young age, we’ve got a taste of it now and it’s only made us hungrier and we’ve so much desire to qualify again,” said the 20-year-old, who came off the bench against the Austrians in Southampton.

“This can’t be a one-time thing, it can’t be: ‘remember that time Northern Ireland qualified for a major tournament?’.

“We have to push now and really kick on and make sure this happens again in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5OcU_0gd6WLBO00
Northern Ireland’s Joely Andrews, second left, challenges Austria goalscorer Katharina Naschenweng during Monday’s 2-0 loss at St Mary’s (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

“We know now what it takes to get here and hopefully we can put things in place to do it again.”

Northern Ireland rarely threatened to score against Austria but remained in the contest until two minutes from time when substitute Katharina Naschenweng added to Katharina Schiechtl’s first-half opener.

They were subsequently knocked out of the Euros after England secured top spot in the group thanks to a record-breaking 8-0 thumping of Norway along the south coast in Brighton.

The competition’s lowest-ranked nation will return to St Mary’s for a third and final time at the end of the week for a daunting showdown with the Lionesses.

England have won all 10 of the previous encounters between the teams, scoring 54 goals and conceding just two.

Andrews, who “dipped in and out” of watching Sarina Wiegman’s side humiliate the Norwegians, is braced for a tough assignment from what is effectively a dead rubber.

“England are top class and I think they showed why they are one of the favourites for the tournament, so it’s a massive ask for us,” she said.

“But we know it’s our last game in this tournament, we’ll leave it all out there.

“They just showed their quality (against Norway) really. I think that can happen to any team but we know we’ll set up, we’ll be really tight and we’ll close down spaces for them to exploit us as hard as possible.”

Andrews featured in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying loss to the Lionesses in April in Belfast.

“It’s definitely the hardest match I’ve ever played in so Friday will probably top that again,” she continued.

“It’s an unbelievable effort but I think as a group we’ll rally around each other. We’ve been in this situation before. We know what it takes and we’ll give everything.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
BBC

Irish Travellers: Apologises over wrong data in education report

A think tank has apologised for using the wrong data in a report into Irish Travellers' access to higher education. On Thursday, a Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) report into the education of Gypsy, Roma and Irish Travellers in the UK was released. It said Irish Travellers still faced "barriers...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Katharina Schiechtl
Person
Kenny Shiels
Person
Katharina Naschenweng
BBC

County Championship: Durham earn slender first-innings lead over Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day two) Derbyshire (5 pts) lead Durham (5 pts) by six runs. Tom Mackintosh scored a maiden first-class half-century to lead a Durham fightback against Derbyshire on day two of their County Championship Division Two contest at Seat Unique Riverside. The hosts...
SPORTS
BBC

Donna Ockenden: Nottingham maternity review team to meet families

A family whose daughter was stillborn after mistakes by staff at a failing NHS maternity service have spoken of their hopes for a new review. Donna Ockenden is meeting families, many of whom had babies who died or were left with serious injuries due to failings at the city's maternity units.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Group#Austrians
BBC

Luton: Two women deny murder of Saul Murray

Two women have denied killing a man who died from a knife wound. The body of Saul Murray, 33, was found at an address in New Town Street, Luton shortly after 05:00 BST on 27 February. Supreet Dhillon, 35, of Stratford, east London, and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Gillingham, Kent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Settlement reached after baby injured during birth in Nottingham

The family of a baby who suffered injuries during birth at a hospital trust at the centre of a review into maternity services has reached a settlement. The High Court heard on Tuesday there had been "alleged delay" in the care of the baby's mother at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Tenants evicted to allow holiday lets, says Senedd member

Country estate tenants on Anglesey have been asked to leave "so that their homes can be turned into holiday lets", according to the local Senedd member. Plaid Cymru's Rhun ap Iorwerth said Bodorgan Estate tenants say "long-term tenants" are being evicted so their homes can become holiday accommodation. First Minister...
ECONOMY
newschain

Valentina Bergamaschi rescues Italy draw against Iceland to keep Euros bid alive

Italy kept alive their hopes of reaching the Euro 2022 quarter-finals by coming from behind to take a point in a 1-1 draw with Iceland. Italy suffered a nightmare start to their campaign when they were beaten 5-1 by France, and they were staring at an early exit when Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir gave Iceland the lead inside three minutes at the Academy Stadium in Manchester.
SOCCER
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Queen's Baton Relay Yorkshire leg continues

The Queen's Baton Relay has travelled through East and North Yorkshire ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. It started the day at The Deep aquarium in Hull where a diver took it through the 33ft (10m) deep main tank. The baton was then borne through the city ahead of...
WORLD
BBC

Northern Ireland cost-of-living payments start to roll out

Some of Northern Ireland's most vulnerable households will start to receive the first of two cost-of-living payments from Thursday onwards. It is part of a £37bn UK-wide package to help people cope with high prices. The first payment of £326 will be paid automatically to anyone in Northern Ireland,...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy