ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Brian May and Graham Gouldman launch tribute song to James Webb Space Telescope

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wh7ys_0gd6Vz5J00

Queen guitarist Brian May and 10cc founder Graham Gouldman have released a new track to celebrate the first images from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on Christmas Day last year and became operational this week.

The release of May and Gouldman’s song Floating In Heaven coincided with the highly-anticipated release of the first pictures brought to earth by the telescope.

[xdelx]

May, who has a doctorate in astrophysics, said: “There is nothing more exciting in a world of exploration than going to a place about which you know nothing.

“The sky’s the limit for what we could find out.”

The music video features May strumming his guitar in ‘space’ while Gouldman is seen floating and singing the mellow tune.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymhOa_0gd6Vz5J00
Floating In Heaven cover art (Davie Stuart/PA)

The first pictures from the telescope showcase a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

On New Year’s Day in 2019, May unveiled his new single titled New Horizons at Nasa’s Headquarters in Maryland in the US as a “tribute” to the spacecraft of the same name.

Another space-related song titled ’39 appeared in Queen’s 1975 A Night At The Opera, telling the story of a group of space explorers who return home to find during their one year of travel a century has passed on earth.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Nasa shares stunning image from James Webb telescope

While the world waits for Nasa to release the first fully processed images from the now operational James Webb Space Telescope on 12 July, the space agency has released a teaser image to whet everyones’ appetite.In a Wednesday blog post, Nasa released an image taken with Webb’s Fine Guidance System, an instrument that typically helps point the telescope at celestial objects to image with Webb’s more powerful, dedicated infrared instruments.But for a system that isn’t designed to produce stunning imagery the Fine Guidance System over-performed: The resulting monochromatic image shows bright spiky stars and thousands of distant galaxies in a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
US News and World Report

NASA to Showcase Webb Space Telescope's First Full-Color Images

(Reuters) -Drawing back the curtain to a photo gallery unlike any other, NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe. The highly anticipated unveiling this week of pictures and...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa releases breathtaking image of planetary nebula from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa has released a new image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Explore this star's final performance at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022“The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust”, Nasa wrote on...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

Feast Your Eyes on More Stellar Images From NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

On Monday, President Joe Biden had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to unveil the first full-color image delivered by the James Webb Space Telescope: a bright, colorful deep field snapshot of space in the direction of SMACS 0723, a region of the night sky containing a galaxy cluster so massive that it ends up bending light around it. The result is a magnification of stellar objects in the background—distant stars and galaxies of all shapes and sizes, glimmering with brilliance.
ASTRONOMY
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Gouldman
Person
Brian May
Space.com

How the James Webb Space Telescope works in pictures

The James Webb Space Telescope, also known as Webb or JWST, is a high-capability space observatory designed to revolutionize fields of astronomy ranging from star formation to galaxy evolution and from the very first galaxies of the universe to the properties of planetary systems. However, because JWST is a project...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Exploration#French#New Horizons
PBS NewsHour

WATCH LIVE: Stunning new images from James Webb Space Telescope offer fuller picture of our universe

NASA is scheduled to release some of the very first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 12, 2022. They’ll mark the beginning of the next era in astronomy as Webb – the largest space telescope ever built – offers scientific data that will help answer questions about the earliest moments of the universe and allow astronomers to study exoplanets in greater detail than ever before.
ASTRONOMY
newschain

Boundless Ocean powers home for Meld glory

Boundless Ocean gave trainer Jim Bolger a record-equalling ninth win the Green Room Meld Stakes at Leopardstown. Sent off the 15-8 favourite, Boundless Ocean was dropping back in company in this Group Three affair after finishing a well-beaten sixth in the Irish Derby on his last start. Bear Story set...
SPORTS
CNET

Full Set of NASA James Webb Space Telescope Images Drops Today: Watch Live

When the James Webb Space Telescope launched on Christmas Day, space fans jumped aboard the Just-Launched-Telescope roller coaster, holding their breath along with the world's astronomers. After decades of planning, engineering, tinkering, launching... finally, Webb was on its way to space. But launch was just the beginning. This $10 billion...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
newschain

Hospital and train services to face pressure due to ‘extreme heat’

Temperatures are set to rise by another 10C in much of England over the coming days, increasing the strain on hospital and train services. On average, the mercury will remain in the mid-20s for the last working day of the week, before rising to around 35C (95F) in southern, central and eastern areas of England by Tuesday.
TRAFFIC
newschain

Tiger Woods: I’m not retiring but this could be my last Open at St Andrews

Tiger Woods believes it is possible for him to compete at The Open well into his 50s but accepts this may be the last time he plays his all-time favourite venue of St Andrews. Two of the 15-time major winner’s three Claret Jugs have been won on the Old Course, in 2000 and 2005, but after this year’s 150th Championship the event will not return for at least another five years.
GOLF
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy