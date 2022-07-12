ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Michael Gove rejects No 10 ‘snake’ label after sacking by Johnson

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJELC_0gd6V4IV00

Michael Gove has denied that he is a “snake” after being described as such by No 10 sources after being sacked as communities secretary by Boris Johnson last week.

The Prime Minister dramatically fired Mr Gove last Wednesday after his Cabinet rival told him that it was time for him to quit, with the insult ensuing from Downing Street.

Mr Gove said Mr Johnson was “very equable, very polite” in sacking him, after the Prime Minister did not heed his call to step down in a “dignified and appropriate” way as support for his leadership crumbled at Westminster.

I’ve been called all sorts of things in my political life, but no, I think I’m just a regular guy

The former Cabinet minister replied “no” and laughed when asked by the BBC in an interview: “Are you a snake?”

“I’ve been called all sorts of things in my political life, but no, I think I’m just a regular guy.”

Following Mr Gove’s removal from his Government post, a No 10 source told the BBC: “You cannot have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully briefs the press that he has called for the leader to go.”

Mr Gove said he had not given “a second thought” to why someone in the Prime Minister’s team had said that, and that he puts “spicy, salacious” comments to one side.

The pair’s relationship has long been troubled, with the Prime Minister’s leadership campaign in 2016 derailed when his rival withdrew support and decided to run himself.

Although Mr Gove was among a slew of Cabinet ministers who told Mr Johnson to stand down, he was the only one to be removed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UadgB_0gd6V4IV00
Michael Gove and Boris Johnson (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Archive)

But Mr Gove said he is still an “admirer” of the Prime Minister.

The Surrey Heath MP said: “When he sacked me, he was as he’s always been in conversation with me, very equable, very polite, and obviously I’m not surprised because earlier in the day, I’d gone to see him privately.

“I’d explained to him that, while I regretted it, there was a grim political reality facing us…

“My advice to him, which I offered as a friend and in candour and in private, was that if he chose to step down that day, that Wednesday, he could take control of the situation and he could do so in a way that was dignified and appropriate.

“Now obviously Boris took a different view and I respect that.”

Mr Gove, who was in charge of Mr Johnson’s levelling up agenda, is now the most heavyweight supporter of former minister for equalities Kemi Badenoch in the contest to replace the Prime Minister.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Johnson raises prospect of early exit from No 10

The Tory leadership race may not go the distance and Boris Johnson’s term in No 10 may end before the expected September conclusion of the contest, the Prime Minister has indicated. At what might be his final Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson suggested his successor could be chosen “by...
POLITICS
newschain

Labour fury as Government blocks ‘no confidence’ vote

Labour has accused the Government of “running scared” after it blocked plans by the opposition to stage a Commons no confidence vote in Boris Johnson and his administration. A Labour spokeswoman said it was “unprecedented” for ministers not to allow parliamentary time for a vote of confidence which...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Uk#Cabinet
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson replacement: Sajid Javid formally launches Tory leadership bid

The number of MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party has reached 11 as Sajid Javid formally launched his bid on Monday (11 July)."I don't have a ready-made logo or a slick video to go - what I do have is a passion and desire to get Britain onto the right course and steer it through the gathering storm", Javid said.The former health secretary resigned from Boris Johnson's government last week before the prime minister announced he was to step down.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Who will replace Boris Johnson? Latest odds for the next prime minister

Tory leadership hopefuls are jockeying for position as they bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.Mr Johnson announced he would quit last week following an avalanche of ministerial resignations and cabinet walkouts. However, he has said he will remain in office until the Conservative Party is able to elect his successor. This could take several weeks and some within the party are calling for the process to start as soon as possible, rather than the autumn - Mr Johnson has vowed to stay until then.Here are the latest odds from BetFair Exchange on who is the favourite to...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi would ‘certainly’ give Boris Johnson job in cabinet

Conservative leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi has said he would “certainly” give Boris Johnson a cabinet role if the caretaker prime minister is keen for a job after leaving No 10.The chancellor insisted he remained a loyal ally of Mr Johnson, despite publicly urging him to stand down amid a flurry of ministerial resignations last week.“Boris Johnson is a friend of mine for 30 years,” Mr Zahawi told LBC on Wednesday. “If he wishes to serve in cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job.”He added: “He has been probably the most consequential prime minister of his generation. He’s...
WORLD
The Guardian

UK government to table no-confidence motion in itself

The government is to table a confidence motion in itself after rejecting a version by Labour that directly criticised Boris Johnson. The unexpected move will force Conservative MPs to back the government but will make the vote more straightforward as it will not constitute an endorsement of the prime minister.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership – live: Penny Mordaunt under fire as knives come out in race for No 10

Lord Frost has launched a brutal attack on Penny Mordaunt after polling placed her as the frontrunner among the Tory faithful to succeed Boris Johnson, with the former Brexit minister claiming he had asked for her to be removed as his deputy during talks with the EU.Alleging that the former defence secretary “did not master the detail that was necessary” during negotiations and “wouldn’t always deliver tough messages to the EU” when the situation merited it, Lord Frost said he was now “gravely concerned”.Liz Truss was meanwhile seeking to snatch support from her leadership rivals on the Tory right...
ELECTIONS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy