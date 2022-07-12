ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton to play Dynamo Kyiv in pre-season friendly at Goodison Park

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNOSZ_0gd6U3Rz00

Everton will host Dynamo Kyiv in a pre-season friendly at Goodison Park later this month.

The Ukrainian side will visit Merseyside on Friday, July 29, with proceeds from the game going to humanitarian charities supporting people affected by the war.

The two clubs have a recent link through Everton’s signing in January of full-back Vitalii Mykolenko, and the Toffees have been a leading voice in support for Ukraine.

They wore the logo of the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal on their shirt sleeves for the final 10 games of last season while the club also gave £250,000 to the appeal, which was matched by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.

Everton are currently in the USA, where they will play matches against Arsenal on Saturday and Minnesota United next Wednesday.

Frank Lampard’s team will then return home to take on Blackpool on July 24, with the clash against Kyiv their final pre-season outing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kenwright
Person
Frank Lampard
LFCTransferRoom

One Player From Every Premier League Club That Could Flop Next Season

Ahead of the new season, we take a look at one player from each club, who could potentially flop in the upcoming campaign. An England international who has had heaps of pressure put on him. With Fabio Vieira coming in and Martin Odegaard already showing immense quality, the 21-year-old has a massive challenge on his hands. It’s clear that he’s a great player, although he has to carry on developing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Moshiri insists Everton Football Club is not for sale

Everton majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri has just released a statement through the club’s website (a rarity, if we must say so ourselves) clarifying that Everton Football Club is not for sale, even though he did admit that he had fielded at least some questions regarding a takeover for the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Goodison Park#Dynamo Kyiv#Ukrainian#Arsenal
newschain

France advance to Euro 2022 quarter-finals with victory over Belgium

France secured safe passage through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Belgium at the New York Stadium. France opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Kadidiatou Diani headed in at the back post and even though it was one-way traffic for much of the half, Belgium scored a shock equaliser after 36 minutes when Janice Cayman neatly tucked home.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer rumours: Bellingham, Ronaldo, Gabriel, Spence, Chukwuemeka, Zinchenko

Real Madrid have set their sights on signing 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has also been linked with Liverpool. (Marca) Frenkie de Jong's agent has told Manchester United the Netherlands midfielder, 25, is open to leaving Barcelona but does not want to move to Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish)
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Hospital and train services to face pressure due to ‘extreme heat’

Temperatures are set to rise by another 10C in much of England over the coming days, increasing the strain on hospital and train services. On average, the mercury will remain in the mid-20s for the last working day of the week, before rising to around 35C (95F) in southern, central and eastern areas of England by Tuesday.
TRAFFIC
Yardbarker

Fresh twist in Chelsea transfer saga as major development looks close

There has been a fresh twist in the Serge Gnabry transfer saga with the Chelsea target now appearing close to signing a new contract with Bayern Munich. The Germany international has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, despite failing to make it at Arsenal as a youngster earlier in his career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Banik Ostrava boss praises Premier League quality Celtic

When the sun went down in the Czech city of Ostrava last night, Celtic looked back on a job well done as we comprehensively beat Banik whilst getting much needed game time into the legs of a raft of our squad. The final result was 4-2 but the Bhoys should have and could have scored far more as we squandered several gilt-edged chances throughout the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy