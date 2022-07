While abortions are still accessible right now in Kentucky, the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could ultimately mean less abortion care in the state. Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported there were more than 4,100 abortions in the state in 2020, and more than 51,000 live births, according to March of Dimes.

