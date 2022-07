Simone Lloyd, 100 of Keokuk died Friday, July 8, 2022 at Aspire of Donnellson in Donnellson, IA. She was born June 10, 1922 in South Berwick, Maine the daughter of Edward and Roseanne Chouinard Renaud. On September 2, 1944, she was united in marriage to Robert Lloyd in Manchester, N.H. He...