Sources: Outdoor Living Supply, Rochester, Minn. Outdoor Living Supply has strengthened its mid-Atlantic market presence with the acquisition of Norristown Brick, an independent masonry, landscape, and hardscape materials supplier serving commercial and residential accounts in the Montgomery County, Pa. area. The company was founded in 1986 with the goal of providing a comprehensive selection of quality hardscaping and masonry materials. Now under the Lyons and Swire families’ third generation, Norristown Brick has grown into a regional operator with 13 full-time employees.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO