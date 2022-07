Harry Styles, Adele, Goo Goo Dolls, Gavin Degraw and Sara Bareilles are now the proud owners of more RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum hits. The agency noted that only three albums and 13 singles released this year have achieved Gold and Platinum status — and among the handful of acts is Harry’s “As It Was. In a press release, RIAA dubbed it the top digital single of 2022 after selling over two million copies, thus earning double Platinum status. It also should be noted that his 2019 hit “Lights Up” is also two times Platinum now.

