Food Safety

Potato salad recalled over presumptive positive microbial result

By Kelly Mccarthy
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA favorite picnic staple is being recalled, right on the heels of Fourth of July celebrations. "Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee, Inc. is voluntarily withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line...

abcnews.go.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
