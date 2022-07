Deandre Ayton has signed the largest offer sheet in NBA history, courtesy of the Indiana Pacers. The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to decide whether they’ll match. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers signed Deandre Ayton for four years and $133 million. It is the largest offer sheet ever signed by an NBA restricted free agent. Now the Suns are on the clock to decide whether or not they’ll match.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO