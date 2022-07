For Palat, this is the first time he has tested free agency in his 10-year NHL career, as he has spent the entirety of his professional career with the Tampa Bay Lightning organization after they selected him in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL Draft. Given his incredible success on the ice, which includes a 2014 Calder Trophy nomination, two Stanley Cups, a Calder Cup Championship in the AHL and more than 600 NHL games played, you can confidently say that the 31-year-old is one of the most productive seventh-round picks of all time.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO