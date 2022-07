When it comes to company culture, many business owners, particularly ones that haven't been in business for very long, will dismiss it as a big company issue. You might hear terms like "we are all family here," as if to dismiss the idea that your company and those that you employ have an unspoken hand that guides their decisions when you aren't around. But whether you believe it or not, your company has a culture. And it's up to you to help shape that culture into one that will not only benefit your team members but also the growth and development of your business as a whole.

