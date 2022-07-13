ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian May and Graham Gouldman launch tribute song to James Webb Space Telescope

By Ellie Iorizzo
 4 days ago

Queen guitarist Brian May and 10cc founder Graham Gouldman have released a new track to celebrate the first images from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on Christmas Day last year and became operational this week.

The release of May and Gouldman’s song Floating In Heaven coincided with the highly-anticipated release of the first pictures brought to earth by the telescope.

May, who has a doctorate in astrophysics, said: “There is nothing more exciting in a world of exploration than going to a place about which you know nothing.

“The sky’s the limit for what we could find out.”

The music video features May strumming his guitar in ‘space’ while Gouldman is seen floating and singing the mellow tune.

The first pictures from the telescope showcase a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

On New Year’s Day in 2019, May unveiled his new single titled New Horizons at Nasa’s Headquarters in Maryland in the US as a “tribute” to the spacecraft of the same name.

Another space-related song titled ’39 appeared in Queen’s 1975 A Night At The Opera, telling the story of a group of space explorers who return home to find during their one year of travel a century has passed on earth.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope damaged after being smashed by space rock, images show

Damage to the James Webb Telescope’s primary mirror from a micrometeorite strike in May is worse than first thought, according to new images revealed in a new report. A paper published Tuesday on the academic preprint server arxiv.org detailing Webb’s performance during the commissioning of the telescope revealed that most of the micrometeorite strikes on Webb’s big mirror resulted in negligible damage, but a strike that occured in mid-May even left the telescope with permanent damage.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa releases breathtaking image of planetary nebula from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa has released a new image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.Some stars go out with a bang. In these images of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, @NASAWebb shows a dying star cloaked by dust and layers of light. Explore this star's final performance at https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I #UnfoldTheUniverse. pic.twitter.com/dfzrpvrewQ— NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022“The dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust”, Nasa wrote on...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope First Image Drops Today: Watch Live

When the James Webb Space Telescope launched on Christmas Day, space fans jumped aboard the Just-Launched-Telescope rollercoaster, holding their breath along with the world's astronomers. After decades of planning, engineering, tinkering, launching... finally, Webb was on its way to space. But launch was just the beginning. This $10 billion machine...
ASTRONOMY
