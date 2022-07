The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to re-sign a few key players this offseason, but in order to do so, they may have to shed some salary. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Knights could look to clear some cap space by offloading veteran forward Max Pacioretty this offseason. After agreeing to a new deal with […] The post Rumors: Golden Knights mulling shocking Max Pacioretty move in NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO