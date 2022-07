I have had the privilege of working with Joe Faherty for several years in my time with Citrus County schools. His concern and compassion for our students and staff go far and above anything or anyone else I have witnessed in my 12 years with this district. Joe has been, without question, a fantastic SRO (school resource officer) from which our most valuable asset has benefited tremendously.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO