Housing. It's insane how much it actually costs to have a roof over your head these days, almost everywhere. But when it comes to Colorado, especially in Larimer County where things have cooled off a little bit but a place where the average price for a single-family home is still closer to the $600K mark than not, it's not only insanity but it's practically become impossible to afford living there.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO