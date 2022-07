GALLUP, N.M. — Alexander Uballez, the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Raul Bujanda, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, announced June 27, 2022 that Gilbert John, Jr., 33, of Brimhall, New Mexico, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, and Kendra K. Panteah, 34, of the Pueblo of Zuni, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of Zuni Pueblo, were arraigned in federal court, according to a press release.

