Lima, OH

In-person meetings return for the West Central Ohio Safety Council

By Nathan Kitchens
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-person meetings have resumed for the West Central Ohio Safety Council!. The first in-person meeting and yearly membership drive since the pandemic took place at the Howard Johnson in Lima on Tuesday. Their focus is on safety and wellness in the workplace, and thousands of Ohio employers benefit from the education...

