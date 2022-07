Bertucci's is one of those New England restaurants that the whole world is missing out on, but I kind of like that it's only found in New England. It is one of our chains that feels local and special to us. The first shop opened in 1981 after a young entrepreneur and ice cream shop owner, Joey Crugnale, visited his grandmother’s home in Italy, according to the website.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO