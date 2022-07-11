Dustin James Puckett

(Age 79, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday July 15th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wall Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
(Age 56, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday July 15th at 1pm at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday July 14th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
(Age 83, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Thursday July 14th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in House Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
A Crofton man was injured in a tractor-trailer accident Wednesday afternoon on US 68 in Todd County. Deputy David Hutcheson says Russell Shelton of Crofton failed to negotiate the left turn form US 68 onto Tress Shop Road and ran off the road, striking a rock retaining wall. Shelton sustained...
Oak Grove Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting from early Thursday morning on Pembroke-Oak Grove Road. As previously reported, Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 32-year old Martavious Briggs of Clarksville was found at the front porch of a home in the 9200 block of Pembroke-Oak Grove Road and he died from a single gunshot wound.
The Todd County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for an eastern section of the county. It’s due to a main line repair and includes 865 to 2265 Miller Valley Road, 1028 to 3440 East Jefferson Davis Highway and all of Winding Oaks, Gates Road, Williams Hill Road, Old Quarry Road and Majors Lane.
An arrest was made following a shooting incident Wednesday evening in Trigg County. An arrest citation for 21-year old Ethan Riddle of Clarksville says he went to Riddle’s Towing on Clay Street to confront his father about some type of issue and that he admitted to firing a gun during an altercation when his father asked him to leave.
Clarksville police have determined the man found dead on Tiny Town Road Thursday morning had been shot in the head. The 22-year old victim was found in the middle of Tiny Town Road near Allen Road just before 4 a.m. and he was pronounced dead at Tennova Health Hospital. A...
The latest drought monitor shows most of western Kentucky remaining in drought status. Almost all of Christian, Todd and Trigg counties in moderate drought status, while a small sliver of far western Kentucky is now in a severe drought. Todd County’s outdoor burn ban remains in effect, with Emergency Management...
Attorneys continue to negotiate toward a likely resolution in the arson case against the man accused of setting fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house last year. Public Defender Eric Bearden represents 23-year old Brandon Seeley and says the main hurdle remains finding housing placement for him, should he get out of the Christian County Jail.
Murder and robbery charges have been dismissed without prejudice for 56-year old Regina Vause, one of three women indicted for the 2006 killing of 83-year old Roscoe Mayes at a home on Greenville Road. Vause, 39-year old Anastaja Hathaway-Waddell and 46-year old Lashanda Person were all indicted for murder and...
Christian Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning unanimously approved an incentive resolution for a proposed new housing development on North Ridge Drive off Billy Goat Hill Road. Johnny Oatts Farms has proposed to build 14 homes on about 26 acres, which would be called ‘Compass Ridge Estates’ and the incentive would rebate the developer 80 percent of new revenue created by increased property value assessments over the next 10 years.
The Christian County Public School System has announced the hiring of two athletic trainers for the district. A news release says Mike Long will serve as a trainer for Christian County Middle and High School while Benny Butler will serve as a trainer for Hopkinsville Middle and High School. Long will also serve as the instructor for the new Sports Medicine program for students through Gateway Health Science Academy.
Hopkinsville Solid Waste Enterprise is still looking for residents who want to sign up for the optional curbside recycling program. The number of city residents and businesses signed up for recycling has dwindled dramatically since the program returned after the pandemic and it has never been able to financially break even.
Due to inflation and other factors, it will cost over double the price initially estimated to construct the consolidated Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy after the bids were opened Tuesday afternoon. A statement from the district says the base cost bids without any additional add-ons were about $203 million from A&K Construction...
Christian County School System Superintendent Chris Bentzel says he remains committed to the idea of high school consolidation without raising anyone’s property tax rates. Bids came in Tuesday from two contractors and they had a minimum cost of $199 million to construct the most basic version of the Hopkinsville Christian County Academy at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Lovers Lane.
