Miami, FL

3-year-old Florida boy dies after being found unresponsive in hot car

By Yi-jin Yu
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3-year-old boy in Miami has reportedly died after he was left in a car Monday, marking the 11th hot car death this year. The boy was found unresponsive at 3:45 p.m. in his parents' vehicle parked outside Lubavitch Educational Center, a Jewish school in the Miami Gardens neighborhood where his...

