CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Groceries continue to cost more than they did just a year ago according to the latest data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s why it is increasingly important to find ways to save money when getting the food your family needs. To make matters worse, inflation surged to a four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with higher borrowing costs to follow.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO